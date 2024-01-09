Lowcountry Homeowners Could Face Unexpected Property Tax Bills

Some Lowcountry, South Carolina homeowners may be in for a shock when their property taxes are calculated. And unless homeowners in Beaufort County apply for an exemption by January 16, 2024 (next Tuesday) they could see the amount owed on their bills increase significantly.

If they are unable to pay the tax on time, a penalty would drive their bill even higher. Also, due to a recent change in policy, they may not realize they need to apply until it is too late.

The “legal residence special assessment” is part of state law. It reduces the property tax calculation for qualified homeowners – i.e. those who occupy the property being assessed – from 6 percent to 4 percent. While a two percent discount might seem slim, the assessment often translates into thousands of dollars.

However, some residents could wind up with a tax bill that is higher than anticipated because they missed the deadline to apply. And since the burden to apply for the special assessment belongs to the homeowner, they may not be aware of the need to apply.

While the administration of the exemption is handled differently from one county to the next, sources tell FITSNews recent changes in Beaufort County could mean many more homeowners will not learn that their taxes have increased in this manner until they receive their tax bill.

In a departure from its previous policy, county government will not be sending notices to eligible taxpayers alerting them to this situation.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Anytime the title to a property changes, the property tax bill is recalculated. The special assessment does not transfer with the title, meaning homeowners must apply for the exemption in order to receive it. The sale of a home – or the death of a spouse or co-owner – are two examples of times when a deed changes. It may not be obvious to a new owner or a bereaved spouse that they need to re-apply to continue to receive the discount.

The Beaufort County code identifies the properties subject to re-application this way: “Parcels previously qualified as legal residences and agricultural lands that were conveyed to new owners by deed, will, or administration during the previous year.”

In the past, the county sent homeowners in this situation a letter alerting them to the situation so they could take action prior to the deadline – a process outlined in the county code . However, sources tell FITSNews that as of last Friday the county will no longer be giving that heads-up to homeowners.

Not only that, the county is no longer giving applicants the benefit of the doubt on these filings. For the past two years, the county has extended waivers to homeowners who filed applications that had not yet been reviewed by the county. About 92 percent of applications for the special assessment are approved. Nonetheless, this waiver is no more. Even with a pending application, prior to its approval, taxes are due.

Homeowners are now faced with the choice of paying the higher amount up front – and hoping for a refund – or facing a penalty as high as 15 percent for paying late.

“Submitting this application does not delay the payment of taxes that are billed,” the application stated. “Penalties and interest will not be waived. You will only be notified if your application is denied.”

It is possible for residents to receive a refund of their property tax overpayment if their request for an exemption is approved post-deadline – but that approval process can take months.

Without the exemption, homeowners with mortgages may find themselves in an even more difficult situation that could translate into a significant increase in their monthly mortgage payments when their lien holders make adjustments to accommodate the unexpected increase in taxes.

***

***

Homeowners who are trying to sell their property could also be in for an unpleasant surprise. Much to the dismay of those in real estate, the administration of the special assessment can potentially hold up or interfere with the sale of a property – because the assessment can be adjusted or “re-billed” – and that does carry over from one owner to the next.

“Just you wait until you get a surprise bill from the government,” said Heather Nix – whose Beaufort County real estate client got caught up in the red tape. “This is scary. And the fact that ‘re-bills’ can be issued from years ago and previous ownerships – should piss you off. It’s not right. As of now – my client has to pay north of $6,000 or else she cannot sell her home. It’s BS. I didn’t even know that “re-bills” were “a thing”. And from various conversations I’ve had over the last six days or so….a lot of others didn’t know they existed either.”

Nix made her comments on social media and FITSNews reached out to her for permission to use them.

“From now on – prior to closing on a home – I encourage everyone to take themselves up to the assessors office and have them run a search on the property as well as the names of everyone attached to the property at least ten years preceding,” Nix said. “And make sure current owners are claiming accurate tax rate. It’s a shame that level of due diligence is necessary but you just can’t be too careful and obviously there are cases where debts can be buried in their county portal and overlooked in title searches by outsourced companies hired by attorneys.”

Until there is a change in the system, Nix said “the seller is on the hook and if she wants to close tomorrow – she has to pay someone else’s taxes.”

FITSNews reached out to Beaufort County assessor Ebony Sanders for comment, but received no response before publication.

The legal special residence assessment application for homeowners in Beaufort County is available on the assessor’s page of the county website. It is an online application that requires homeowners to download their documentation. The deadline to apply for the assessment is January 16, 2024.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Callie Lyons (Provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher, and author whose investigative work can be found in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world – most recently in the Parisian newspaper Le Monde and a German documentary for ProSieben. Lyons also appears in Citizen Sleuth – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

