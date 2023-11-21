Polls Open in Charleston Mayoral Runoff

Charlestonians are currently voting for their next mayor – with the outcome of a head-to-head runoff race very much up in the air. Supporters of incumbent Charleston, South Carolina mayor John Tecklenburg and his challenger – William Cogswell – have until 7:00 p.m. EDT to get to the polls and make their preferences count.

Tecklenburg is no stranger to runoff races, having defeated runoff challengers in both of his previous elections. But this time could be different seeing as Cogswell – a real estate developer and former state representative – garnered a larger share of the initial vote than either of Tecklenburg’s former opponents.

The race, originally a six-way competition, has featured dark-money allegations and surprising endorsement decisions. Because no candidate won a majority of votes cast on the first ballot back on November 7, the top two finishers – Cogswell and Tecklenburg – advanced to a runoff.

Tecklenburg’s path to victory requires him to win the votes of a large portion of third-place finisher Clay Middleton‘s and fifth-place finisher Mika Gadsden‘s supporters.

This could prove difficult, though, as many characterize this election as a referendum on Tecklenburg. While Middleton endorsed Tecklenburg, his campaign manager Angela Kouters backed Cogswell – and Gadsden emphatically denounced Tecklenburg in her endorsement of Cogswell.

Tecklenburg and Cogswell publicly cast their ballots this morning, and are expected to visit polling locations throughout the day.

Polling locations will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST. Registered voters need not have voted in the first race to participate in the runoff. Precinct polling locations are available below.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience up to speed on the latest developments in this election …

PRECINCT LOCATIONS

