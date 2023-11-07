Polls Closed in Charleston Mayoral Election

Polls in Charleston, South Carolina closed at 7:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday evening, with the outcome of the Holy City’s 2023 mayoral election now being fervently tabulated by poll workers. The six-way mayoral contest appears headed for a runoff between the top two candidates as no one looks likely to claim a majority of votes in the first round of balloting.

The race’s strongest contenders include incumbent mayor John Tecklenburg, former state representative and real estate developer William Cogswell and Clay Middleton – a combat veteran and longtime aide to U.S. congressman Jim Clyburn. Middleton secured the endorsements of Clyburn as well as former U.S. secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

In the event Tuesday’s balloting fails to produce a candidate drawing more than 50 percent of the vote, the race will shift to a runoff in two weeks’ time – likely between Tecklenburg and Cogswell. A Democrat, Tecklenburg has been hobbled by the presence of multiple other viable Democratic candidates in the field – whereas Cogswell is running without meaningful conservative opposition.

Will Cogswell’s supporters turn out again in two weeks? Can Tecklenburg unify the Democratic vote that was splintered during the first round of voting?

Those are the questions that will determine who serves as Charleston’s next mayor …

It’s too early to know exactly who will come out on top tonight, and by how much, but FITSNews will provide breaking news updates as the results of tonight’s election become more clear. Stay tuned …

RESULTS …

WILLIAM COGSWELL – 9,523 (38 percent)

JOHN TECKLENBURG* – 8,157 (33 percent)

CLAY MIDDLETON – 4,207 (17 percent)

PETER SHAHID – 2,090 (8 percent)

MIKA GADSDEN – 800 (3 percent)

DEBRA GAMMONS – 358 (1 percent)

*Incumbent

