South Carolina Schools Chief Tackles ‘Porn Propaganda’ In Public Schools

Students must be protected from “materials that are not age or developmentally appropriate.”

Last week, I penned a lengthy column decrying the taxpayer-funded “porn propaganda” being pushed on South Carolina school children by the state’s woke-educational complex.

This week, the Palmetto State’s top educrat is taking action to combat the epidemic …

State superintendent of education Ellen Weaver is unveiling a new policy for the “selection or reconsideration of instructional materials,” according to a draft executive summary obtained exclusively by this media outlet.

“South Carolina must establish a clear, transparent and uniform process that provides certainty for local educators, respects the legitimate prerogatives of parents and protects students from materials that are not age or developmentally appropriate,” the summary noted.

The new policy is an effort S.C. Department of Education (SCDE) to address “the current patchwork of district policies and practices” which afford stakeholders an “uneven opportunity to have their concerns addressed in a uniform, transparent manner.”

“This has created concern and frustration for parents and has caused fear, uncertainty and distraction from the paramount academic mission of South Carolina schools for educators,” the summary noted.

A mission at which South Carolina’s government-run schools are failing miserably despite record funding increases, incidentally …

The new SCDE policy would establish a two-pronged “threshold test” for determining whether materials available to students in public schools were 1) age and developmentally appropriate and, 2) educationally suitable and aligned with the purpose of South Carolina’s instructional program.

The policy would also “create a uniform process for local school boards to review and hold public hearings on complaints raised within (each) district” and establish an “appellate process” to the S.C. State Board of Education (SCSBE).

