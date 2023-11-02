Lowcountry South Carolina Teacher Focus Of Child Porn Investigation

At a time when the debate over pornography in South Carolina schools is approaching a crescendo, investigators at the Beaufort County, South Carolina sheriff’s office (BCSO) have launched an investigation into an elementary school teacher accused of possessing child pornography.

According to a statement released on Thursday (November 2, 2023) by the sheriff’s office, 55-year-old Holli H. Hodges of Bluffton, S.C. was arrested this week and charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The warrant was “served on Hodges … who was already incarcerated at the Beaufort County detention center.”

Hodges is a teacher with the Beaufort-Jasper Head Start program. She teaches at Beaufort Elementary School, where she is assigned to classroom two.

According to the BCSO release, “investigators have verified that Hodges possessed at least one image of a child which constitutes a violation of South Carolina law.”

