Swing State Polling: Donald Trump Takes The Lead

Despite a flurry of criminal indictments and a steady drumbeat of derision/ demonization from the mainstream media, former U.S. president Donald Trump is besting incumbent Joe Biden in several key swing states ahead of a prospective 2024 rematch, according to new polling from Bloomberg and Morning Consult.

The new numbers – released on Thursday – highlight concerns amongst Democrats over Biden’s electoral viability against Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee.

According to the new polling, Trump leads Biden by five percentage points in Georgia – a state Biden narrowly won in 2020. He is also leading Biden by four percentage points in Arizona – another state the Democrats claimed by a razor-thin margin during the last election.

Trump also holds narrow leads over Biden in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and is tied with the incumbent in Michigan. Biden enjoys a three percentage point lead over Trump in Nevada, the only one of the seven swing states surveyed which showed him in the lead.

Here are results from all seven swing states surveyed:

ARIZONA – TRUMP 47 BIDEN 43

GEORGIA – TRUMP 48 BIDEN 43

MICHIGAN – TRUMP 44 BIDEN 44

NEVADA – BIDEN 46 TRUMP 43

NORTH CAROLINA – TRUMP 47 BIDEN 43

PENNSYLVANIA – TRUMP 46 BIDEN 45

WISCONSIN – TRUMP 46 BIDEN 44

Given Trump’s historic underperformance in national polling, these numbers are especially ominous for Biden. Were they to hold, Trump would reclaim the White House by an electoral margin similar to the one he enjoyed in 2016 over Hillary Clinton.

According to the latest data from FiveThirtyEight.com, 40.2 percent of voters approve of Biden’s performance in office compared 53.8 percent who disapprove. That’s a disapproval gap of 13.6 percent . Biden has been “underwater” with voters since August 23, 2021 – with his disapproval gap climbing as high as 21 percent .

Dragging Biden down in the new swing state polling was pervasive concern over the status of the American economy. Among those polled in all seven states, 49 percent indicated “Bidenomics” had been bad for the economy compared to only 26 percent who said it had been good.

***

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

“The president’s ‘Bidenomics’ pitch is not breaking through, as these voters are significantly more likely to trust his predecessor to handle their top voting issue,” pollsters noted. “Roughly 3 in 4 swing-state voters said the country’s economy is headed down the wrong track and they are more likely than not to say their personal financial situation was better off under Trump than it is under Biden.”

Never mind that Trump played a big part in the inflationary debacle unfolding across our country …

Bloomberg and Morning Consult surveyed 5,023 registered voters in the aforementioned seven swing states between October 5-10, 2023. Of interest? The polling does not factor in third party candidates, which are poised to play a potentially significant role in some of these critical battleground states.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

