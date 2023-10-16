Prioleau Alexander: Total War

Can anything good come from Hamas’ unprovoked attack of Israel? Their slaughter of civilians, beheading of babies and rape of hostages? Hostages who are likely being executed by the time you read this?

No good things, of course — but possibly a change in the world of terrorism. For those women held as virtual slaves by their sub-human Muslim husbands, perhaps it will lead to a new way of looking at things … and might possibly give that same new outlook to all peace-loving Muslims, who simply want to live a good life, without fearing daily that the actions of the extremists in their midst will get them killed.

For background regarding this possibility, remember one of the great challenges the West has dealt with in combatting Islamic terrorism is fighting an enemy that doesn’t fear death. An enemy that believes blowing himself up in a crowded marketplace will deliver him to paradise. How do you fight such an enemy, while attempting to avoid civilian casualties?

Can you even frighten him?

No. But you can leave him out of the equation, and pass that fear along to his wife. His brother and cousin and sister-in-law. People who want peace. People who aren’t insane.

No Western nations in 2023 would go so far as to adopt Israel’s current “kill ‘em all and let god sort ‘em out” form of warfare unfolding in Gaza, but that’s because it’s been a very long time since we’ve had to fight for our existence. The last time we were in the position was in WWII, and the civilians in Dresden, Tokyo, Hiroshima, and Nagasaki found out what we’re willing to do when survival is on the line.

Well, Israel’s survival is now on the line, and in a bigger way than we ever experienced in WWII. Even if we lost WWII, we knew Japan/ Germany couldn’t land on our shores and execute every American. We knew they couldn’t “occupy” America. We were fighting for our way of life, and democracy around the world.

Not Israel. They’re fighting to avoid literal extinction – so something new is happening there. Something men terrorizing the West have never dealt with.

***

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Hamas and Hezbollah have forever used women and children as human shields, and the subsequent restraint shown by Israel has spared the lives of hundreds of thousands of these innocents. As a result, mothers and grandmothers have been able to deal with it as “that’s just part of my very crappy life. Plus, it always happens to someone else- – I’m still here, right?”

As you read this, Hamas is preventing tens of thousands of women and children from fleeing to the areas Israel has promised not to destroy. They are betting the carnage will offer great photo ops, and shift global sympathy to their side. The men are using their families as meat puppets in the world’s most horrifying public relations campaign.

And their idea is probably right. The media will have footage of the carnage in real time, and two weeks from now, much of the world may well be viewing the Jews as cruel savages.

But here’s the rub: Israelis don’t care what you or I think. Maybe they have in the past, but that ended when Hamas began beheading their babies.

The IDF has informed the people of Gaza to get out, because Hamas is going to be eradicated. If the civilians don’t leave — because their men won’t let them — too bad.

This thinking is strange to us Gentiles, right? And the Jews should listen to us — and show restraint! After all, we’ve lip-synced the phrase “never again” for 70 years! We’ve attended rallies and stuff! Some of us have even gone so far as to prove we stand with the Jews, by putting an I Stand with Israel bumper sticker on the car!

The difference between our “never again” and the Jews’ “never again” is … they mean it. “Again” has crossed their borders, and slaughtered their people. If I was a Jew troubled by the coming counterassault into Gaza, and the potential loss of civilian lives, I imagine my thinking would eventually lead me to the old saying, “You sleep with dogs, you wake up with fleas.”

Even if you don’t want to sleep with the dogs, fleas are still the endgame.

(Click to view)

Israeli ground troops. (IDF)

Now, Israel is going to level Gaza. God knows how many civilians will die. But I can guarantee you there are a thousand “Palestinian” moms thinking, “I should’ve dropped a dime to Israel. I knew about this. My husband bragged about it. And now it is certain me and my children will die … because I remained silent.”

That changes everything.

It doesn’t change the face of war, but it changes terrorism — at least against Israel.

Muslim women are now seeing firsthand a lethal turnabout. They aren’t going to be killed by the dozens — like when they viewed it “as part of my very crappy life.” They’re going to die by the thousands.

Men are fighters, but women are survivors. Surviving the most horrific conditions to raise their young is wired into their DNA. Women are by nature ruthless when it comes to their children. And now those children are going to die because mom didn’t take the risk to betray their insane husbands, fathers, and brothers… and the moms know it.

But it’s not just the women in Gaza currently thinking this. It’s Muslim women all across the Middle East. These aren’t dumb women — they know their silence is the reason for so much death. Hell, the American government killed a million people in payback for 9/11. If just one peace-loving man or mother had leaked the 9/11 plans, all million souls would still be alive.

It’s 100 percent true that America’s attack of the Middle east radicalized millions of men — and quite frankly I don’t blame them — but my guess is 90 percent of the women thought, “Our men brought this on us. Their arrogance, machismo, and insane interpretation of the Koran caused them to attack the Great Satan, and this is the result.”

I’d guess as well it wasn’t entirely lost on them that America didn’t carpet-bomb non-strategic cities and areas heavily populated by unarmed civilians. Sure, they still view us a pagan savages, but they also know it could’ve been worse.

(Click to view)

A next generation Israeli Merkava V “Barak” tank. (IDF)

But Israel is now changing that, at least among women who dwell among the Hamas terrorists. If you’re in Gaza, you’re going to die. Period. There will be no rules of engagement. If a Hamas terrorist is shooting at Israeli soldiers from inside a kindergarten, everyone in there will die. Same with hospitals. If a Hamas terrorist is standing behind a woman, both will die. Even if he’s standing behind an American woman waving Old Glory and wearing a Queers for Palestine shirt, both are going to die.

What affect will this have on the women who survive? The ones who successfully evacuated?

How many abused Muslim wives have watched their husbands leave for Jihad, and thought, “If my psychopath husband wants to go get himself killed, good. Hopefully he’ll die before my son gets old enough to get dragged into his crap.”

But there’s a world of difference between that and thinking, “If my husband engages in Jihad, those Jews are gonna kill me and my children.”

As ghastly as the death of civilians is to the Western culture, it may change the world of terrorism. No matter how badly you abuse your wife, she still has eyes and ears — and those plans being discussed by the “men” over a dinner are going to be overheard. The bragging will be overheard. The rehearsal training for an attack will be noticed.

And it’s possible, perhaps, Muslim women in Iran are watching Gaza and thinking, “There but for the grace of Allah goes I … and will go I if we continue to harass and terrorize the Great Satan. If the Jews will do this, will the Great Satan do this also? If we continue to terrorize their nation?”

Even in the animal kingdom, moms are moms, first and foremost. The ways a female views her cubs is shared universally. Whether you’re a woman in Gaza, a Grizzly in Yellowstone, or Cape buffalo in Africa, protecting you’re young comes first — even if it costs you your life. Perhaps the coming events will change the way Muslim women view cost, as it includes their children now … and lead to them to embracing the idea of “see something, say something.”

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Prioleau Alexander is a freelance writer, focusing mostly on politics and non-fiction humor. He is the author of four books: ‘You Want Fries With That?,’ ‘Dispatches Along the Way,’ ‘Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?‘ and ‘They Don’t Call It The Submission Process For Nothing.’ Oh, and if you want to see his preferred bio pic? Click here …

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

