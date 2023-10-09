‘First In The South’: Vivek Ramaswamy Makes It Official

Ohio entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy – the self-proclaimed chief executive officer of America’s “anti-woke” movement – will formally file his “First in the South” paperwork this week, officially becoming a candidate in South Carolina’s pivotal presidential preference primary this February.

Ramaswamy, 38, will spend the entire day in the early-voting Palmetto State – participating in a pair of town hall events in Rock Hill and Spartanburg.

Ramaswamy’s first town hall is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EDT at Winthrop University (701 Oakland Avenue) in Rock Hill, S.C. His second event – which will reportedly focus on foreign policy – will be held at Wofford College’s historic Old Main/ Leonard Auditorium (429 N. Church Street) in Spartanburg, S.C. at 6:00 p.m. EDT.

Ramaswamy’s foreign policy address comes at a moment of peak geopolitical unrest. In addition to rising tensions in the South China Sea (stoked by one of Ramaswamy’s rivals) and an increasingly costly American proxy war against Russia in Eastern Europe, the Middle East has once again exploded in violence.

Over the weekend, militants from Palestinian nationalist group Hamas – with support from the Islamic Republic of Iran – launched a surprise attack against Israel that killed hundreds and has plunged the entire region into chaos.

Israel’s defense minister Yoav Gallant has ordered a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip in response.

“We are fighting barbarians and will respond accordingly,” Gallant said.

Israel has also threatened to cut off electricity, fuel, food and water to the Gaza Strip – which is home to an estimated three million Palestinians.

Ramaswamy has been assailed on the foreign policy front by former South Carolina governor – and fellow 2024 GOP contender – Nikki Haley. During the first GOP debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in August, Haley told Ramaswamy “you have no foreign policy experience, and it shows.”

In the second debate last month in Simi Valley, California, Haley slammed Ramaswamy again saying “every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber for what you say.”

Never missing an opportunity to beat the war drum, Haley made no secret of where she stood on the Hamas attack on Israel.

“This is a fight between good and evil,” Haley said during an appearance on Sunday in Sioux City, Iowa. “We will always stand with the Jewish people. You can’t destroy what God has blessed – and God has blessed Israel.”

According to the latest aggregate polling data from RealClearPolitics, Haley has moved into second place in her home state of South Carolina with the support of 15.3 percent of GOP primary voters – edging ahead of Florida governor Ron DeSantis ( 11.3 percent ). Former U.S. president Donald Trump remains the runaway frontrunner in the Palmetto State, however, with the support of 47.8 percent of the Republican electorate.

