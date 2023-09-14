Alex Murdaugh Hearing: Livestream, Live Feed From Beaufort County

During the double homicide trial of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh earlier this year, our media outlet provided a livestream – and a live feed – which kept our audience in the loop on the very latest developments from South Carolina’s ‘Trial of the Century.’

As the Murdaugh case ramps back up in the aftermath of some seismic jury tampering allegations, we are putting the band back together and running a livestream/ live feed from a status hearing in Beaufort, S.C.

Murdaugh was convicted by a Colleton County jury of the graphic 2021 murders of his wife – 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh – and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, at the conclusion of a six-week trial in Walterboro, S.C. earlier this year.

***

S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman – who presided over the trial and sentenced Murdaugh to consecutive life sentences for the murders – will preside over today’s hearing, which is being held in the Beaufort County courthouse.

Murdaugh will appear along with his attorneys, led by state senator Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin. Appearing on behalf of the state will be the trial team led by prosecutor Creighton Waters.

8:52 a.m. EDT – Welcome back to day 4,231 of the trial of Alex Murdaugh. Kidding. But anyone else having serious déjà vu? In addition to Murdaugh and his defense team, we expect to see Russell Laffitte and Cory Fleming along with their defense attorneys. Fleming’s lead attorney, Deborah Barbier was just spotted walking into the Beaufort County Courthouse.

8:41 a.m. EDT – Look for our livestream to begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT …

8:34 a.m. EDT – Our amazing researcher Jenn Wood is about to sign on …

