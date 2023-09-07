Alan Wilson Shuts Down Second Early Release Bid For Convicted Killer

South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson is shutting down a second bid by powerful lawyer-legislator Todd Rutherford and S.C. fifth circuit solicitor Byron Gipson to negotiate convicted killer Jeroid J. Price’s early release from prison.

Price’s extralegal, unconstitutional release from the custody of the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) by retiring judge Casey Manning earlier this year sparked a statewide uproar – and compelled the S.C. supreme court to step in and vacate Manning’s order.

That decision made Price a fugitive from justice – at least until his belated capture on July 11, 2023.

In a terse letter to Gipson obtained by this media outlet, Wilson made it clear there will be no “take two” when it comes to springing Price from jail.

“This letter is to advise you that any motion to seek a sentence reduction in the Jeroid Price case is unauthorized without my personal approval,” Wilson wrote in his letter, a copy of which was provided Rutherford, Price’s attorney and one of the most powerful lawyer-legislators in the S.C. General Assembly.

Wilson cited a controversial statute some judges have used as a way to evade mandatory minimum sentences, saying “the state does not consider it in the public interest that Price receive a reduction in sentence.”

“Accordingly, as South Carolina’s chief prosecutor, I do not authorize any sentence reduction … unless I personally approve,” Wilson wrote.

Wilson’s move is exceedingly bold for two reasons. First, it is a clear shot across the bow of Rutherford – the state lawmaker who more than any other politician in South Carolina determines which judicial candidates wind up sitting on the bench. A lot of politicians have challenged Rutherford rhetorically, but few take him on quite so directly – and this letter represents a direct check on the insidious influence he has effortlessly effectuated for decades.

Wilson’s move is also surprisingly bold as it relates to the sitting solicitor for the fifth circuit. Typically, the attorney general reserves decisions regarding cases to the state’s sixteen independently elected solicitors. In this case, however, he is telling Gipson to stand down and refrain from entertaining a sentencing reduction motion in the Price case without his personal prior authorization.

THE LETTER …

(Via: S.C. Attorney General)

