FITSFiles Episode 8: Murdaugh Murders Jury Tampering Allegations

Last week, our team dropped the first installment of our ‘Death on the Tracks’ investigation into the mysterious, unsolved murder of Daniel Reed “D.J.” Smith of Dorchester County, South Carolina. Our plan was to drop the second episode this week, but events – notably the bombshell allegations leveled against Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill in connection with the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga – intruded on those plans.

Our news outlet has discussed the Murdaughs extensively on our ‘Week in Review‘ podcast, but this is the first time we have devoted an episode of ‘FITSFiles’ to this story.

Stay tuned for much more in future episodes …

As always, the FITSNews team is letting the story guide our investigation, sharing what we uncover as best we can based on the available evidence. No egos, no agendas … just the truth. And an ongoing commitment to accountability and justice.

FITSFiles is written, produced and hosted by our team of dedicated journalists research director Jenn Wood, special projects director Dylan Nolan, researcher/ reported Callie Lyons, and me, founding editor Will Folks. New episodes drop every Wednesday morning. Be sure to like and subscribe to FITSFiles on your podcast platform of choice (including Apple, Spotify, Google and others) so you won’t miss a single episode.

