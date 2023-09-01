South Carolina Schools Chief Blasts ‘Woke’ Propagandists

“Parents are entirely justified in seeking to ensure educational materials presented to their children are age-appropriate …”

Earlier this month, our news outlet published a guest column from a South Carolina school board leader addressing the increasingly “woke” machinations of the S.C. Association of School Librarians (SCASL).

This left-of-center group – which wields significant influence over the materials Palmetto State school children are exposed to at their schools – recently declared a “war against parents,” this local school board leader alleged.

What did they do? Basically, the SCASL has determined that any attempt to remove wildly inappropriate/ hyper-sexual/ gender confusing materials from school libraries represents some sort of discriminatory book-banning campaign.

Does it? Absolutely not.

***

***

“This isn’t an attack on a certain class of individuals or students,” Midlands, South Carolina school board chairwoman Rebecca Blackburn Hines wrote on our site. “It isn’t an issue about sexual preferences, identity, race, religion, etc. The issue is about state standards, curriculum, and exposing minors to materials containing obscenity and extreme sexually explicit depictions.”

To read Hines’ column in its entirety, click here.

This week, Hines got some backing from the state’s superintendent of education – first-term Republican Ellen Weaver. In a letter to SCASL leader Michelle Spires, Weaver put the liberal advocacy group in its place regarding its recent broadside against parents.

“Parents are entirely justified in seeking to ensure educational materials presented to their children are age-appropriate and aligned with the overall purpose of South Carolina’s instructional program and standards,” Weaver wrote. “When SCASL labels those efforts as bans, censorship, or a violation of educators’ intellectual freedom, the result is a more hostile environment which does not serve the needs of students.”

(Click to view)

S.C. superintendent of education Ellen Weaver. (Facebook)

Weaver went on to say SCASL’s attack on parents “actively erodes the trust and partnership we must build between parents and educators.”

“In South Carolina, student well-being and parental satisfaction are not opposing interests,” she wrote.

Weaver’s letter wasn’t just a verbal reprimand of this group and its “hyperbolic rhetoric.” It noted an official shift in policy from the S.C. Department of Education (SCDE).

“As a result of SCASL’s continued lack of discernment on this foundational issue, (SCDE) will formally discontinue any partnerships with SCASL as an organization, effective immediately,” she wrote.

Instead, SCDE will now “communicate with (school librarians) directly, as we seek to provide ongoing professional development and support to foster an atmosphere of cooperation between our schools, parents, and the broader community.”

Kudos to Weaver and Hines. Parents seeking to protect their children from leftist grooming and gender-erasing indoctrination are not goose-stepping, book-burning monsters. They are responsible parents, and they should be congratulated – not demonized – for standing up for their children.

***

THE LETTER …

(Via: SCDE)

***

