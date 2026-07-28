Lindsey Graham ‘Red Pill’ Update

“What he was coming back to try and do was an existential threat to the enemy.”

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by WILL FOLKS

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Over the last week, media coverage tied to the July 11, 2026 death of U.S. senator Lindsey Graham has been almost exclusively focused on the race to succeed him.

Over the next few days, the focus will turn to Graham’s multiple funerals… which are taking place in Washington, D.C., Columbia, S.C. and Pickens County, S.C. over the next three days.

Attention will then pivot back – in earnest – to an August 11, 2026 special primary election which features Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, as one of the leading candidates to replace him on the ballot come November. It’s an incredibly important election, one in which South Carolinians must decide whether Graham’s warmongering legacy – which is being celebrated this week by our state and nation’s political elite – is something truly worthy of adulation.

Or, as this author has suggested, something worthy of relegation.

Lost in these shifting news cycles, though? Coverage of what actually happened to Graham…

Ten days ago, our media outlet published a lengthy look at the competing narratives tied to Graham’s sudden passing – outlining the official narrative (i.e. the “blue pill”) as well as alternatives/conspiracy theories (i.e. the “red pill”).

I also addressed the issue of Graham’s death extensively in the open to our Week in Review program…

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(FITSTube)

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“Whatever one thought of Graham (and I was among his staunchest critics), there’s no denying his passing will have massive geopolitical repercussions – not to mention huge implications on the balance of power in Washington, D.C.,” I noted. “Beyond that, his death has sparked an unprecedented succession drama in my home state of South Carolina… one that could fundamentally reshape Palmetto politics for a generation. Given these impacts, it is vitally important to understand as much as we can about what happened… and why it happened.”

To that end, I noted FITSNews would “continue pushing for maximum transparency regarding relevant records” tied to Graham’s death – and continue “reaching out to our intelligence sources for more information on what we’ve been told about Graham’s final hours in Ukraine.”

This report represents our first follow-up on that continued push…

Graham, our audience will recall, had purportedly just returned to Washington D.C. from his tenth trip to the war-torn eastern European nation on July 11 when he is said to have called a staffer at around 8:20 p.m. EDT complaining of chest pains.

The staffer immediately called 911, and emergency responders were dispatched to Graham’s Beltway residence at 416 South Capitol Street – forcing entry and later attempting cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the 71-year-old politician.

Those efforts proved to be in vain…

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Graham died later that evening at George Washington University Hospital of “an aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” An aortic dissection is a tear in the aortic lining – which surrounds the heart’s primary artery – that can cause it to split. As for arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease – the root cause of the dissection that ostensibly caused Graham’s demise – that refers to the calcification (or hardening) of the arteries over time due the buildup of plaque.

Graham’s complete autopsy results – including toxicology and microscopic findings – have yet to be released, although that’s not surprising. Even in routine cases, a full laboratory analysis can often take at least a month to complete – while complex cases can require upwards of three months (or longer) to finish.

Graham died just 17 days ago, as of this publication – and based on what you will read below it seems eminently possible complex factors could have been involved in his death. Accordingly, we would estimate the window for the release of these documents to open sometime around August 8, 2026.

We’ve also been told Graham underwent a comprehensive medical assessment – including an examination of his heart – in the weeks before he died, however no information related to that exam has been disclosed. Not surprisingly, this revelation invited additional scrutiny from our outlet… prompting us to publicly pose several questions related to Graham’s medical history.

“When was his last electrocardiogram?” we asked. “His last nuclear stress test? What, if any, medications was he taking to combat his arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease? Were those medications in his system at the time of his death?”

Given Graham’s access to the best health care available anywhere in the world, what other measures (testing, monitoring, etc.) were being taken to combat his chronic condition?

These are all basic interrogatories. And when Graham’s toxicological and microscopic autopsy results are eventually released, they must be supplemented by all of this information.

“The tox report will tell the story,” a source close to the U.S. intelligence community told us, urging us to pay close attention over the coming weeks to authorities “willingness (and) eagerness to produce the autopsy and toxicology report.”

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THE RUSH TO RETURN…

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Graham was in a hurry when he departed Kyiv the day before he died. And while a full itinerary of his final voyage – including a detailed recapitulation of his last hours – has yet to be released, we have confirmed a few things about his journey home.

Appearing in good health, Graham departed the Ukrainian capital on a government train ahead of several other members of the congressional delegation that had joined him on this European trip – which began earlier that week in Ankara, Turkey for the 2026 NATO summit.

“(The senator) took the overnight train,” a source familiar with his travel plans confirmed, indicating Graham was rushing back to Washington so he could appear on Meet the Press to discuss the Russian sanctions legislation he was pushing.

Specifically, he wanted to tout his announcement – first made in Kyiv – that president Donald Trump had lent his provisional support to the bill, so long as it added the Islamic Republic of Iran to the list of nations covered by the levies.

Graham traveled on Ukrzaliznytsia – Ukraine’s state-run railway – as he did on several prior trips to Kyiv, with the railway routinely making special accommodations for him and his entourage.

“The state railway company usually provided a special train for his delegation, and the senator would get a private cabin with two narrow beds for the overnight journey,” Simon Shuster of The Atlantic noted in a report filed on Sunday (July 12, 2026).

On this particular journey, though, our sources have indicated Graham may have eaten something that didn’t agree with him – as he was reportedly experiencing stomach discomfort on the ride into Poland.

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As noted in our prior report, “conspiracy theorists are pointedly challenging the timeline of Graham’s July 10-11, 2026 return to Washington D.C. from Ukraine, with some suggesting the neoconservative lawmaker may have died on foreign soil – potentially the victim of an assassination at the hand of a foreign power.”

Such conspiracy theories will continue to gain traction unless/until a detailed itinerary/recapitulation of Graham’s final journey is released – including specific rail and plane data and surveillance footage showing Graham embarking and disembarking at specific destinations along the way (and arriving at his Beltway townhouse at the conclusion of his trip).

To be clear: we fully expect such information to place Graham back in the United States ahead of his Saturday evening death.

Nonetheless, we need this information. Also, location data and activity from Graham’s electronic devices must be publicly released – especially if he was using taxpayer-provided equipment or conducting official business on personal, non-government devices.

Bottom line? We need a precise timeline backed by verifiable documentation. Because right now, the only publicly disclosed timeline witness to Graham’s return to the United States is the president of the United States – who as I previously noted has made “some astoundingly reckless statements” related to this investigation.

“I think the FBI is wasting their time,” Trump said earlier this month when it was reported the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – whose director he appoints – was assisting local authorities in their inquiries related to Graham’s death.

That is a staggeringly inappropriate comment to make about a pending death inquiry… and is one of several huge red flags coming out of the White House in the aftermath of Graham’s passing.

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WHO IS ‘THEY?’

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While Trump was openly dismissive of the FBI inquiry, the activity of its agents in the aftermath of Graham’s death quickly raised eyebrows in America’s intelligence community.

As we noted in our prior coverage, a half-dozen agents descended upon Graham’s South Capitol Street townhouse in the hours immediately following his death. The following day (July 13, 2026), an even larger contingent of FBI agents – nearly two dozen in all – returned to the address, including several investigators wearing latex gloves and one who was reportedly taking an inventory of items removed from the residence.

“I think it was odd there was that level of intensity,” a source close to the U.S. intelligence community told us, indicating they and others in the community had “unease with the law enforcement activity.”

What prompted the full court press from the FBI?

“I think that was about device collection more than anything,” our source suggested.

Which means these devices are now public records tied to a pending investigation…

As to speculation that Graham might have been targeted for assassination by a foreign power, our intelligence sources were surprisingly open to that possibility.

“I think it is possible something unforeseen happened on his (Ukraine) trip,” our first source said, referring to the rumors about Graham’s final train ride. “A lot of people in the community think it might have happened.”

Another was more blunt, referring to Graham’s assassination on his way out of Ukraine as “more likely than not.”

As for the potential method employed in such a hypothetical situation, our initial source speculated “they might have done something with a longer fuse” – citing the potential administration of a toxic agent via “some sort of dietary access,” a “brush pass” or being able to obtain “access to something (Graham) would touch.”

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Wait, though… who is “they?”

Our sources declined to speculate as to who might have carried out such an attack – or the type of cocktail that could have been employed in such a “long fuse” assassination – but a source close to Graham pointed to the dexterity of Russian assets in this arena. According to the source, this dexterity applies both to “signature” Russian toxins like Novichok as well as ostensibly untraceable toxins comprised of Epibatidine, the poison secreted by Ecuadorian dart frogs.

“No one is better at this than the Russians,” the source said. “And no one has demonstrated proficiency with so many diverse, lethal cocktails as the Russians.”

Academic literature would seem to back up that assessment…

“Russia’s use of poisons in these targeted assassinations is best explained by the capacity of these weapons to enable concealment and obscure attribution,” a treatise by Naomi Rio and Glenn Cross in War on the Rocks noted.

Published just this spring, Rio and Cross studied high-profile cases involving the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and the late Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, concluding “knowledge of these operations has derived primarily from operational failures and the subsequent analysis of biological samples.”

However, they noted “such practices are not confined to Russia but have historically been employed by both authoritarian and democratic regimes” – concluding “the prospect of more frequent state recourse to poisons in assassination is therefore a growing concern.”

As promised, we are continuing to investigate the reports we have received regarding Graham’s final train ride out of Ukraine – and hope to share additional information on what we are uncovering in future posts.

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‘AN EXISTENTIAL THREAT…’

Lindsey Graham (President of Ukraine)

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While there is credible speculation to suggest Graham’s death could have been a targeted assassination, all of our sources in the intelligence community were quick to point out the possibility – and plausibility – that it wasn’t.

“It’s just as likely it was an act of God,” one noted, citing Graham’s family heart history and the risk factors to which he was exposed.

“Not just as likely,” another opined. “But perhaps nearly as likely.”

Will we ever know for sure? Doubtful… certainly not in a disclosable fashion, anyway.

“I don’t know that we will ever know in a way that’s shareable,” one of our sources told us bluntly.

All of our intelligence sources agreed the sanctions legislation Graham was returning to Washington, D.C. to promote – and potentially pass – was a significant move against Russia, which is already struggling under the weight of diminished oil capacity (and declining oil revenue) attributable to U.S-enabled Ukrainian attacks on its energy infrastructure.

“What he was coming back to try and do was an existential threat to the enemy,” one of our sources said, referring to the sanctions bill.

And if Russia preemptively neutralized that threat by assassinating Graham?

“You can’t let that sort of asymmetric activity go unchallenged,” our source said.

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As FITSNews has repeatedly chronicled, Graham made numerous ill-advised comments about Russia in the years leading up to his death. In May of 2023, he referred to America’s massive, multi-billion-dollar subsidization of the war in Ukraine as the best money U.S. taxpayers had “ever spent” – because Russians were dying.

“The Russians are dying,” Graham said. “That’s the best money we’ve ever spent.”

The previous spring, he called for the assassination of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out,” Graham tweeted.

While such provocations may have compelled a regime playing the short game to respond in kind, one of our intelligence sources countered that Graham – at the time he made these remarks, anyway – was serving a critical function for America’s enemies. They insisted Russia and China desperately needed Graham to remain in place to ensure America became “fully immersed” in the Iranian conflict.

“No one was more instrumental in convincing Trump to attack Iran than Lindsey Graham,” one source told us. “More than anyone else, he is the reason we are now bogged down in a stalemate in the Middle East.”

Did Graham’s utility in that regard finally come to end?

Or… did his heart finally just give out?

While the solemn officialdom of Graham’s funerals – and the attempted coronation of his sister as successor – dominate the headlines, these are the questions our media outlet is committed to answering one way or the other.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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