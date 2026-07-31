Lexington County Deputy Dies During Dive Team Training on Lake Murray

Master deputy remembered for her selfless service and dedication as state agencies investigate the circumstances surrounding her death…

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by ERIN PARROTT

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The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is mourning the loss of one of its own after a master deputy died Thursday (July 30, 2026) during an underwater dive team training exercise on Lake Murray.

Master deputy Jillian Olson, 29, had served with the agency since 2021 and was a member of the department’s specialized dive team since 2024. Authorities said she died during a routine underwater training session, but the circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.

“Our hearts are broken by the loss of a valuable member of the Sheriff’s Department,” Lexington sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement. “Jillian exemplified commitment and service. She faithfully carried out her duties and selflessly worked to make those around her better.”

Originally from Illinois, Olson began her career as a patrol deputy before transferring to the Warrant Division after more than a year on patrol. She was promoted to master deputy in 2025, continuing to build a reputation as both a leader and mentor within the agency.

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Earlier this year, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Foundation named Olson its Outstanding Judicial Services Deputy of the Year. According to Koon, she earned the recognition after independently creating reference guides and document templates that improved training and day-to-day operations for fellow deputies.

“The foundation recognized Jillian for showing exceptional initiative and leadership by, on her own time, developing reference guides and document templates for use by judicial services deputies,” Koon said. “The tools Jillian developed improved deputy training and operational workflow.”

Olson had also received the department’s Tactical Operations Support Award in 2023 and was scheduled to receive her five-year honorable service award next month.

A 2019 graduate of Western Illinois University, Olson earned a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and justice administration before completing a master’s degree in student personnel services in 2021.

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“Jillian’s dedication to her community and department is well-documented with awards and recognitions,” Koon said. “She’ll be most remembered for what she did with no fanfare. Her decision to join our dive team is just one example of her going above and beyond.”

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is leading the investigation into Olson’s death, with assistance from the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). The Lexington County coroner’s office is conducting a separate investigation to determine her official cause and manner of death.

“I am grateful to DNR, SLED and our county coroner for the sensitive and respectful way they’ve handled everything,” Koon said. “I would also like to express my thanks to the countless public safety agencies that responded without hesitation from across the whole state to help us in our time of need.”

No additional details about the incident have been released as the investigation continues.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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