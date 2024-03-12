South Carolina Police Chief Resigns As FOIA Fight Looms

Last week, a South Carolina police chief “voluntarily” resigned from law enforcement following a quarter century of public service — clocking out after less than two years of a purportedly successful stint with the Laurens Police Department (LPD).

When Keith Phillips Grounsell, 48, returned to the Palmetto State following his beachfront honeymoon in Costa Rica on Wednesday (March 6, 2024), he purportedly submitted his resignation – much to the “surprise” of elected officials overseeing his department.

“It caught me off-guard,” said the city’s highest-ranking official, mayor Nathan Senn. “It would have been nice to sort of plan [Grounsell’s] announcement a little bit further. But the timing just — sort of — was what it was … We wish him nothing but the best.”

Senn, a full-time attorney at the Laurens-based Senn Law Firm, applauded Grounsell for modernizing LPD during his chiefship. He furthermore told FITSNews that Laurens City Council neither faulted nor begrudged the newlywed for his abrupt resignation.

“I think, when you get married and you have some time to do some self-reflection, that’s natural,” continued Senn between meetings on Monday. “I think, you know, he’s looking at the future and his ability to make more [money] in the private sector. I certainly understand that.”

***

When asked if Grounsell’s resignation was “forced” — as relayed to this author by several local law enforcement sources — Senn patently denied the suggestion and maintained Grounsell “asked to submit” his resignation before hugging him following the approval.

FITSNews contacted Grounsell, who quickly responded to our request for a statement. The five-time author — who has an affinity for combatting human trafficking and the opioid crisis — affirmed his resignation was in good standing.

“I commend the dedication of the LPD team,” he wrote in an email to this author. “I’m confident that I’m departing the agency and community in excellent condition, fully staffed, with a waiting list of qualified officers, and crime down across the board, along with an array of community outreach programs in place.”

LPD captain Heath Copeland has since been appointed to serve as acting police chief — a “team player” that Senn believes the community “has a lot of faith” in leading the small-town forward.

***

THE PENDING FOIA …

(Redacted) poses for booking following his arrest. (Provided)

Frequent readers of FITSNews are undoubtedly aware of our ongoing “relationship” with law enforcement in Laurens County — specifically with sheriff Don Reynolds of the embattled Laurens County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) … which is located just 300 feet from LPD headquarters.

Despite scandal after scandal after scandal emanating from Reynolds’ department, LPD has assiduously avoided becoming a proverbial casualty in the ongoing saga. Not only that, the agency is said to be the gatekeeper of an LCSO secret that, if true, would wreak of nepotism and intradepartmental corruption.

In April 2023, LPD officers purportedly responded to a domestic violence (DV) service call in which a local law enforcement officer was threatening to shoot his then-pregnant wife for not answering her phone during the area’s annual Sip & Stroll Wine Tasting.

The alleged culprit was supposedly photographed and booked into the county detention center — where he is said to have remained overnight — but the lack of an arrest record makes this story an enigma to journalists and frustrated law enforcement officers alike.

Why does this matter? Because the would-be gunman accused of drawing his service weapon allegedly returned to LCSOs uniform patrol division within three weeks of assailing his pregnant wife, according to — wait for it — frustrated deputies with LCSOs uniform patrol division.

Yes, you read that right …

“He was laughing because he got away with it,” said one of these deputies. “That’s what pissed us off even more. It’s bad enough that he did what he did, but laughing about being arrested and having no repercussions?”

***

***

Come January 24, 2024, this author was told by an LPD hotline operator that leadership was “probably not going to give” FITSNews a copy of the April 2023 incident report. That was – until leadership overheard this blatant disregard for the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

The author has since been referred to an attorney with Pope Flynn, LLC — legal council for the City of Laurens who stated (on February 7) that leadership “determined to make certain public records available … pursuant to FOIA and the city’s policy regarding requests for public records …”

During Monday’s phone call with Senn, FITSNews reminded him of the aforementioned FOIA, to which the mayor said he would “drop a line” to Copeland and “make sure” the city was fulfilling its end of the recognized request.

As for Grounsell?

“In my experience, in dealing with law enforcement, it’s an occupation where emotions run high,” concluded Senn over the phone. “There can be a lot of turnover. There were folks that loved [Grounsell] and folks that didn’t … That’s neither here nor there, at this point. We have a new chief and it seems like everybody is glad Heath’s on the job. ”

Count on FITSNews for continued coverage of Reynolds’ reelection campaign, as well as additional exposés on the inner workings of bureaus across the state. Finally, if you know of similar cases that deserve investigative scrutiny, please reach out to this media outlet.

We’re not only committed to exposing nefarious activity within government — but steadfast in holding our law enforcement as accountable as they hold the public.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATIONS BY ANDREW FANCHER

***

***

