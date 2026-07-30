Jordan Pace: Ralph Norman is a Champion for South Carolina

“Ralph Norman has proven who he is by what he’s done…”

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by JORDAN PACE

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Having observed Ralph Norman as a statesman as well as having worked with him as a sitting legislator, I confidently endorse him in his race to replace the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

America needs proven conservative fighters more than ever before to ensure a real Conservative agenda is actually accomplished. The Senate stands as the major hurdle between putting America first and making America great again or continuing on the cultural, economical, and spiritual collapse we currently face.

Ralph Norman won’t just vote the right way on issues that matter to South Carolinians- He will stand in the gap as a bold, unapologetic voice for South Carolinians when both the radical Left and the weak-kneed pseudo Republicans choose to fold.

I am confident with him as our next Senator, his presence, voice, and influence in the halls of the Senate will result in the passage of the desperately needed Save America Act to secure our elections.

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Judge me by what I've already done. Watch my new ad below ? pic.twitter.com/aoj5hFGFUE — Ralph Norman (@RalphNorman) July 27, 2026

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Ralph’s background as a successful businessman uniquely qualifies him to solve our country’s growing affordability crisis. With his leadership, we will have a fiscal hawk, dedicated to rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse to ensure hardworking South Carolinians have their chance to experience the American Dream.

Most importantly, Ralph Norman has proven who he is by what he’s done. We have watched him vote. We have watched him fight. There is no guess work with Ralph Norman. Organizations like TPUSA, Club for Growth, and CPAC have consistently ranked him as one of the most conservative members of Congress since he took office. Furthermore, he has earned the endorsements of TPUSA, Sen. Rick Scott and Sen. Mike Lee, as well as the most conservative legislators in South Carolina.

Ralph Norman is a proven conservative businessman who will fight every waking second as our next Senator to save America and put South Carolina first.

I’m thrilled to vote for him, endorse him, and know him. I hope you will vote for him too.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Jordan Pace represents the people of District 117 in the S.C. House of Representatives. He is the chairman of the S.C. Freedom Caucus.

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