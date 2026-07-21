Carolina Kitchen Confidential: The BlueFin

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by ERIN PARROTT

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Routine restaurant inspections are continuing across South Carolina, and FITSNews is following along with another edition of Carolina Kitchen Confidential – our recurring series spotlighting the food safety issues documented by S.C. Department of Agriculture (SCDA) inspectors.

A routine inspection at The BlueFin in downtown Greenville, S.C. uncovered a lengthy list of food safety violations, resulting in a “C” grade having been bestowed following a July 7, 2026 inspection (.pdf) at the restaurant’s East Stone Avenue location.

The inspection report documented numerous priority and core violations that require a follow-up inspection within ten days.

Among the most serious findings, inspectors said the person in charge failed to demonstrate adequate knowledge of food-borne illness prevention after multiple priority violations were identified.

Employees were also observed washing their hands outside of a designated hand sink, while another handwashing station lacked soap and the kitchen hand sink was missing paper towels.

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Inspectors also cited several food temperature violations, documenting takoyaki, spring rolls, burger patties, tofu and cut vegetables being held between 49 degrees Fahrenheit and 54 degrees instead of required cold-holding temperatures.

The food was relocated during the inspection, and sushi rice that lacked required time markings under the restaurant’s time-as-a-public-health-control policy was properly labeled before inspectors left.

Elsewhere in the kitchen, inspectors found raw tuna thawing on a countertop while still sealed in its packaging, an unlabeled bottle of stove cleaner and containers of soy sauce, rice vinegar, ginger and oil stored directly on the floor.

Additionally, the restaurant was cited for using an unapproved drill fitted with a food-preparation attachment.

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The inspection report also noted malfunctioning refrigeration equipment, heavily worn cutting boards, grease and food debris buildup throughout the kitchen, dirty sinks and hood vents, and a back door that failed to self-close.

Several of those violations were marked as consecutive, meaning they could be referred to SCDA’s enforcement section if they are not corrected during the required follow-up inspection.

Because of the violations identified during the inspection, SCDA ordered a follow-up inspection within ten days to verify corrective actions. The agency also noted that violations may be subject to enforcement action, including monetary penalties of up to $1,000 per violation per day for continued noncompliance.

Stay tuned to FITSNews as we continue tracking inspection reports – and holding the Palmetto State’s food service establishments accountable.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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