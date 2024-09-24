Follow-up File: Charleston Day Teacher Firing

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Late last week, our media outlet reported briefly on the abrupt termination of an art teacher at the prestigious Charleston Day School (CDS) in South Carolina’s Holy City.

According to our sources, the teacher’s termination was undertaken with immediate effect last Friday (September 20, 2024) and was related – in part, anyway – to an incident which occurred the previous day. Parents were notified of the incident on Friday morning, sources close to the school confirmed.

Per the abbreviated notice, “Ms. Weber is no longer employed by CDS, and we are currently in the process of seeking a quality replacement for K-8 art.”

“We will keep you updated on our hiring efforts,” the notice added.

Jacqueline “Jackie” Weber (Facebook)

Our media outlet has been provided with specific details regarding what allegedly transpired at the school prior to Weber’s termination, but no sources with direct knowledge of the situation have stepped forward to provide an account.

We are continuing our efforts to verify the information we have been provided… and to determine whether CDS complied with relevant reporting requirements in the aftermath of the incident.

Meanwhile, multiple attempts to reach school officials for comment have proven unsuccessful.

Weber came to CDS from Lambs Elementary School in North Charleston where she won the local government-run school district’s “Guiding Light” award. A graduate of the College of Charleston, she obtained a master’s degree in art from The Art of Education University.

As previously noted, our media outlet has taken a dim view of CDS in recent years, however we will continue to extend our open microphone to school officials in the event they wish to address the circumstances surrounding Weber’s termination.

Count on this media outlet to keep our audience in the loop on what we are able to uncover…

