Former Sheriff’s Lieutenant Charged With Domestic Violence

A former lieutenant with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) has been charged with second-degree domestic violence following a prolonged investigation by agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

According to arrest records, Darrel “Jay” Kicklighter Jr. was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center shortly after 12:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, May 2, 2025.

Kicklighter’s arrest marks the latest development in a months-long unraveling first brought to light by FITSNews—beginning with the release of audio recordings in which he appears to admit to assaulting his wife, stating he should have beaten her “black and blue.”

“So,” Kicklighter continued on the recording, “when I grabbed you around your neck, and you said, ‘Kill me.’ You remember that? You stupid f***.”

In addition to audio, FITSNews published findings from a private investigator’s February 2024 report — documenting Kicklighter engaged in an alleged on-duty affair with a private citizen. His county-issued Tahoe was photographed during multiple rendezvous.

Despite the release of these findings, it took GCSO over three weeks to terminate Kicklighter—citing “conduct unbecoming” and internal computer system violations, while notably claiming the reason for his separation did “not involve misconduct.”

As of this publication, Kicklighter’s case remains pending an initial court appearance.

This is a developing story. Check back with FITSNews for updates.

