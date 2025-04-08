Sheriff’s Lieutenant Fired As Pattern Of Alleged Misconduct Surfaces

As the criminal investigation into Jay Kicklighter continues, insiders point to alleged shielding at the highest levels.

A former high-ranking deputy of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) was quietly terminated for internal violations last month—though official records obtained by FITSNews inaccurately claimed there was no ongoing criminal investigation or allegations of misconduct involved.

According to a GCSO spokesperson, former lieutenant Darrel “Jay” Kicklighter Jr. was fired on March 27, 2025, for “conduct unbecoming” – specifically violations involving the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and computer system operations protocol.

Nonetheless, his separation paperwork – filed with the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA) – stated the firing did “not involve misconduct” and listed no pending criminal case—despite there being an active and ongoing state investigation into “allegations of misconduct” involving Kicklighter.

As FITSNews previously reported, Kicklighter became the subject of a S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigation on August 29, 2024—months after a private investigator began tracking his movements amid allegations of adultery on the taxpayer’s dime.

We were later provided documentation which would seem to support the on-duty extramarital affair allegation – with Kicklighter’s county-issued Tahoe photographed during several rendezvous with a married woman at multiple locations (including an empty college parking lot and one of his residences).

But SLED’s probe isn’t focused on allegations of adultery.

According to our sources, the state’s investigation centers on allegations of domestic violence—one of which Kicklighter appeared to reference in a recorded conversation with his now-estranged wife, obtained by FITSNews.

“If I tell you [I love you], it’s to shut you the fuck up because I don’t want to talk to you,” Kicklighter said during the recorded exchange. “I should have beat you black and blue for the shit you did to me. So when I grabbed you around your neck, and you said, ‘kill me—’”

“You remember that,” he continued. “You stupid fuck.”

Sources familiar with Kicklighter say the incident described in the recording occurred on March 7, 2024—but that GCSO didn’t become aware of allegations until more than five months later.

Department insiders say Kicklighter’s termination wasn’t prompted by the domestic violence or adultery allegations – but rather by a separate violation uncovered during an internal investigation conducted by GCSO’s Office of Professional Standards (OPS).

Specifically, sources say Kicklighter—or someone at his direction—abused NCIC to run the license plate of a private investigator who had followed him and his paramour. The high-ranking lieutenant allegedly used the information to identify the investigator—and go to their house.

“Jay wouldn’t let it rest,” a source told FITSNews. “He was harassing the [private investigator].”

According to sources, concerns about Kicklighter’s behavior were reported internally—but rather than escalate the matter through formal disciplinary channels, senior officials told OPS the situation had already been “handled.”

“OPS was eventually told to stand down,” an insider added. “They made [Kicklighter] take a ‘voluntary’ demotion… You won’t find that in any written documentation, because it was handled through top brass.”

As for which top brass…

Capt. Johnny L. Westmoreland (GCSO) Maj. Michael D. Moore (GCSO)

The Directed Patrol Unit (DPU), where Kicklighter served as lieutenant prior to his demotion, falls under a division led by Captain Johnny L. Westmoreland. That’s according to a GCSO spokesperson, responding to an inquiry FITSNews originally directed to Westmoreland.

Westmoreland reports to Major Michael D. Moore, who, according to several sources, shares both a professional and personal relationship with Kicklighter.

In July 2024, Moore was presented with a Distinguished Service Award by Sheriff Hobart Lewis for his “outstanding divisional leadership and visionary pursuit of excellence.” The success of GCSO was also attributed to Moore’s leadership, according to a subsequent GCSO Facebook post.

Insiders attribute that same leadership to Kicklighter’s prolonged employment with GCSO, where a public information officer confirmed he remained on the payroll throughout the department’s internal investigation and up until his termination.

As of this publication, a SLED spokeswoman confirmed the investigation into Kicklighter remains “active and ongoing.”

Due to familial conflicts within the S.C. Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, any prosecutorial decisions tied to this investigation are expected to fall to the office of S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Author’s Note: In January 2025, GCSO deputy Javier Ochoa was implicated in a separate and unrelated matter involving a romantic relationship with a self-admitted drug dealer—who currently serves as an officer with the Wellford Police Department (WPD).

