Sources: Donald Trump Has ‘No Plans’ To Endorse In South Carolina Governor’s Race

U.S. president Donald Trump has “no plans” to endorse a candidate in South Carolina’s 2026 governor’s race, sources close to the White House’s political shop confirmed to FITSNews this week.

Those plans could change – and Trump is notoriously mercurial – but our sources definitively shot down reports that an endorsement of lieutenant governor Pamela Evette for governor was “in the works” or, alternately, a “done deal,” as Evette and her allies have previously suggested.

Our media outlet has previously reported on the Trump-Evette speculation (here and here) – and who can forget the infamous shock poll which attempted to position her atop a presumptive field likely to include fourth-term incumbent attorney general Alan Wilson and third-term U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace.

Fifth-term U.S. congressman Ralph Norman is also reportedly considering a bid for the governor’s office in 2026, although he has not reached a final decision as to his future plans.

While Trump is indeed fond of Evette – as is his chief of staff, Susie Wiles – prevailing political calculus makes endorsing her a risky proposition. For starters, Republicans enjoy a razor-thin edge in the U.S. House of Representatives – with Democrats only needing to pick up four GOP representatives to defeat any measure introduced by the majority party (including Trump’s tax plan).

***

Trump’s political team is well aware both Mace and Norman have proven they have no compunction whatsoever when it comes to bucking party leaders on matters of principle.

They’ve both done it… repeatedly.

“Those are not rank-and-file Republicans,” one Beltway strategist familiar with the thinking of Trump’s political shop told FITSNews. “Those are wild cards.”

Were Trump to endorse Evette, he would run the risk of alienating two sitting members of congress who are considering bids of their own (Mace and Norman) as well as veteran U.S. congressman Joe Wilson, who is Alan Wilson’s father.

Were Alan Wilson, Mace and Norman fringe candidates in a contest in which Evette enjoyed a commanding lead, that would be one thing… but with the exception of last month’s shock poll, Evette’s numbers are easily the worst among the four presumptive frontrunners.

In other words, for now she’s the fringe candidate.

That would mean Trump’s endorsement – as powerful as it is – might not be enough to push her across the finish line in a crowded primary election.

***

***

Trump’s endorsement is certainly still the gold standard for aspiring Palmetto politicos. He won the South Carolina primary in 2016 and again in 2024 – decisively defeating former S.C. governor Nikki Haley in her own backyard. Last fall, Trump won the Palmetto State with 58.2% of the vote.

Trump’s numbers with GOP primary voters remain stratospheric, although they have doubtless taken a hit in recent weeks as his overall popularly has declined.

In 2018, Trump’s endorsement of incumbent governor Henry McMaster was critical in helping the latter survive a stronger-than-expected GOP primary challenge from Upstate businessman John Warren, who was running in his first political race.

Will he weigh in during an open race, though?

“Never say never with him,” our Beltway strategist noted. “But the president isn’t going to gift a nomination to someone who isn’t a sure thing if it’s guaranteed to piss off three votes he desperately needs in the House. Pam may get the nod one day, but she’s going to have to work for it – and show him she’s for real. She’s not even close to being there yet.”

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

