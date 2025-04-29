Kristi Noem: A Star Attraction Of Donald Trump’s First Hundred Days

All she’d have to do is point at the border and say, “I did that…”

It was supposed to have been a relaxed family gathering, an Easter weekend dinner with the kids and grandkids at The Capital Burger, a family-friendly steakhouse located in D.C.’s fashionable Mount Vernon Square neighborhood (where the signature Capital Burger and fries will set you back $25 ).

And last Saturday night’s klatsch might have been just another family get-together, too… if a thief hadn’t spied a target of opportunity. He slipped by, casually picked up the handbag a woman had placed under her seat and made off with it without being noticed. He scored big, because inside was nearly $3,000 in cash, credit cards, and the photo ID badge the woman needed to get into her office at work.

Which was very embarrassing because the woman works at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and her job happens to be leading its 250,000 -person workforce as its secretary.

(Though several security cameras caught the thief’s image, investigators are having a tough time identifying him because he was wearing a COVID mask).

In many ways, the incident perfectly showcased Kristi Noem’s new life. Because whether it’s relaxing with relatives on a night off or appearing on the frontlines of the fight to clamp down on illegal immigration, Donald Trump‘s choice to lead his border war always winds up in the news.

And that, of course, is exactly where someone who supposedly harbors presidential ambitions wants to be…

The telegenic former two-term governor of South Dakota is rolling in press clippings these days. And though she remains widely unknown beyond the flat farmland of her home state and the cozy confines of the Beltway, that’s changing every day as Noem continues to display an uncanny knack for landing the media spotlight.

Remember years ago when FITSNews referred to Noem as the “anti-Nikki Haley?”

Talk about an understatement…

Also, unlike many in Trump 2.0, Noem’s spotlight is shining on a part of the president’s agenda which continues to receive broad-based support among the electorate.

Noem has more than that going for her, though. The 53-year-old mother of three (she’s actually a grandmother, believe it or not) enjoys showing off a physique normally associated with someone half her age. She’s also not afraid to go full G.I. Jane when the situation requires.

At a time when her boss’s approval ratings are drooping, Noem’s record at DHS is one of the Trump administration’s bright spots. In fact, Trump referenced it earlier this week in pushing back against what he decried as “fake polls” underestimating his true political support.

Since taking the sprawling agency’s reins (DHS includes everything from the U.S. Coast Guard to the Secret Service), Noem has:

Prioritized closing the Southern Border to the tidal wave of illegal immigrants experienced during the Biden administration

Conducted a series of high-profile crackdowns on criminal aliens, including members of the dangerous Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, in places like New York, Boston, and Chicago

Stepped up programs promoting cybersecurity and homeland protection

Rebranded the border patrol app as “CBP Home” to expedite “self-deportations” where undocumented immigrants retain the possibility of legally returning to the U.S. at a later date.

Launched a $594,600 YouTube ad campaign earlier this month aimed at discouraging illegal immigration. (With Mexico’s president now demanding its removal).

In the 100 days since Trump and Noem started working on it, illegal crossings there are down 71% from January – while February saw a 94% improvement over the same month last year.

That’s very important to someone with presidential ambitions, as polling across the board consistently shows Americans of all partisan stripes view securing the border as a top national priority.

Noem eagerly embraces her role as the public face of this crackdown. She clearly enjoys being photographed on the frontlines of immigration enforcement efforts, wearing body armor and toting high-caliber weaponry. That’s led critics to dismiss her as “Battle Barbie” or “Pistol Packin’ Mama” – yet should she opt to pursue the presidency in 2028, such visuals (and more importantly, the context in which Noem is providing them) would put her in good standing with many Republican primary voters.

While Noem struggled to build a national profile during her tenure as governor, her time in South Dakota generally won her favorable reviews from her constituents and GOP activists in. That’s not surprising given the state’s conservative bent. Despite having had George McGovern as its U.S. senator for nearly two decades, prairie progressivism has long been out of style on the plains.

In fact, the one thing most Americans can tell you about her is that she bragged about having once shot and killed an unruly family dog in her 2024 autobiography “No Going Back.” It was largely seen as a bid to impress Trump with her toughness in hopes of being selected as his running mate. It didn’t work. Claims that she had an extramarital affair with long-time Trump inner circle member Corey Lewandowski—claims Noem vehemently denied—also hurt her chances (although polling at the time revealed more Americans were upset about the dog incident than the allegations of fooling around on the side).

Still, Americans have notoriously short memory spans – and they seem to be getting shorter by the day. By the time the next crop of GOP presidential contenders begins actively campaigning in 2027, Noem’s pooch screw of publicizing her pooch’s murder will be old news. But a Southern border that’s once again safe and secure? That would be immensely appealing to many GOP primary voters.

“All she’d have to do is point at the border and say, ‘I did that,’” a Republican strategist in Washington told us. “She can then go on to say, ‘If you like what I did there, just think what I can do with America’s other problems.’ That’s a campaign messaging gold mine.”

