Vice President JD Vance Coming To South Carolina

U.S. vice president JD Vance is traveling to South Carolina this week with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator Lee Zeldin.

Vance and Zeldin will visit Nucor Steel‘s manufacturing facility in Huger, S.C., per a release from the administration of U.S. president Donald Trump.

“Vice president Vance and administrator Zeldin will “deliver remarks highlight America’s manufacturing renaissance during the first 100 days of the Trump administration.”

While Vance’s visit isn’t political in nature, the fact he is paying an early visit to early-voting South Carolina – home of the 2028 ‘First in the South’ presidential primary – isn’t lost on anyone.

Initial polling has Vance positioned as the runaway frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2028, however those numbers could look significantly different if Trump’s approval ratings continue to struggle.

