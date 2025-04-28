Chief Of Catawba Nation Facing Criminal Investigation

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The chief of the South Carolina-based Catawba Nation is the focus of a criminal investigation, multiple sources familiar with the status of the probe have confirmed to FITSNews.

Brian Harris, of Dauphin, Alabama, is the focus of the active and ongoing inquiry, according to a statement provided to this media outlet by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

“On March 18, 2025, (SLED)’s Piedmont Region received a complaint from a former (Catawba) executive council leader that alleged there was improper use of tribal funds,” a spokesperson for the agency told FITSNews this weekend.

The spokesperson specifically identified Harris as the subject of the investigation.

“(The) subject is Brian Harris,” he noted.

Harris was elected to lead the Rock Hill-based tribe on July 29, 2023. He was sworn in two weeks later, replacing former chief William “Bill” Harris – who led the Catawba for a dozen years beginning in 2011.

“We are going to do the right things, the right way,” Brian Harris vowed upon being elected to lead the 3,300 -member sovereign nation.

That isn’t how things have played out, though – per sources familiar with the allegations against the embattled chief.

Last week, we reported exclusively on deep divisions within the Catawba Nation over a proposed casino development in Santee, S.C. Harris is trying to block this development because he holds a grudge against Greenville, S.C. businessman Wallace Cheves – who partnered with the Catawba to build the Two Kings casino resort in Kings Mountain, N.C.

Not everyone in the tribe supports Harris in his vendetta against Cheves, however. Last week, two former tribal leaders went on record with FITSNews accusing Harris of failing to promote Catawba gaming interests – claiming he only wanted to block the South Carolina project because he is “trying to stop (Cheves) at any turn.”

During our reporting on the tribe’s internal drama, a Catawba whistleblower shared a voluminous document with us related to “tribal corruption” purportedly involving Harris. That document accused Harris of a wide range of unethical and potentially illegal conduct – and indicated the allegations would be furnished “to multiple regulatory agencies and news organizations.”

“The bottom line is this corrupt Catawba chief, Brian Harris, is in bed with unsavory people, playing dirty and in the shadows, and more interested in serving himself than the Catawba people,” the whistleblower alleged. “Harris feels he is above any law, tribal constitution or regulations that others are to abide by.”

Allegations against Harris have dogged his tenure as chief. According to reporter Nick Sullivan of The Charlotte Observer, two former Catawba leaders formally requested inquiries into Harris last month – accusing him of “fostering a hostile work environment and flouting tribal laws.”

These two leaders claimed Harris’ actions led to the resignations of more than 20 employees of the tribe.

Last August, the tribe voted to launch an internal investigation into Harris – and two of his accusers – but despite language in the resolution requiring this inquiry to be conducted within three months, no action was taken.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised regarding the latest developments in the criminal investigation into Harris…

