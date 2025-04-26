Reports of North Charleston Police Pursuit Ending in Tragedy

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Multiple law enforcement officers have told FITSNews several pedestrians were struck in Charleston either during or after a vehicular pursuit by the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) this afternoon. At least one fatality was reported over radio traffic, but it remains unconfirmed.

Sources have indicated the pursuit was called off for safety reasons shortly before the vehicle involved crossed into Charleston striking multiple pedestrians near Reid Street and King Street — just one block from Meeting Street.

***

***

The number of casualties remains unknown at this time, but some initial reports have put the number of victims as high as ten.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is FITSNews’ incomparable research director. She’s also the producer of the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts and leading expert on all things Murdaugh/ South Carolina justice. A former private investigator with a criminal justice degree, evildoers beware, Jenn Wood is far from your average journalist! A deep dive researcher with a passion for truth and a heart for victims, this mom of two is pretty much a superhero in FITSNews country. Did we mention she’s married to a rocket scientist? (Lucky guy!) Got a story idea or a tip for Jenn? Email her at jenn@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

