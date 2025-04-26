Mica Miller One Year Later, Death Penalty Debate, Senate Tries State Treasurer – Week In Review 4/26/2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

We began the latest edition of our ‘Week in Review’ with an excerpt from our recent roundtable discussion reflecting on the one year anniversary of the passing of Mica Francis Miller – the late South Carolina worship leader and aspiring missionary whose death last spring continues to stoke all manner of scrutiny and suspicion.

The late wife of embattled Palmetto State pastor John-Paul Miller, Mica Miller died in a wooded area in the Lumber River State Park in southeastern North Carolina on April 27, 2024 – news of which was first reported by FITSNews. Police and medical officials contend she committed suicide via a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Our Callie Lyons and Jennifer Wood have led FITSNews’ coverage of the many twists and turns the case has taken in the year since Miller’s death, and moderated a roundtable conversation with FITSNews founding editor Will Folks and director of special projects Dylan Nolan to reflect on how the story unfolded, as well as Miller’s life and legacy.

Stay tuned for the publication of our full discussion early next week.

In other news, we were lucky to tape a “debate” with Ally Benevento, an experienced criminal defense/plaintiffs’ attorney with the Columbia, S.C.-based Strom Law Firm, this week.

Benevento and FITSNews founding editor Will Folks dove into the death penalty issue within the broader context of a conversation on justice.

We felt the topic was ripe for debate, given capital punishment’s recent return to the Palmetto State last fall after a multi-year delay – and a lengthy court battle. Since then, five condemned inmates have been put to death by the state – three by lethal injection and two by firing squad.

While FITSNews had repeatedly editorialized in favor of the death penalty, both as it relates to the frequency with which it is carried out and the various methods by which it is implemented, we think our readers will appreciate Benevento’s reasoned arguments against capital punishment.

Finally, we reviewed some of this week’s biggest Palmetto political stories, including the South Carolina Senate’s historical recommendation to remove elected state treasurer Curtis Loftis.

Senators voted 38– 8 to oust the fourth-term incumbent from office for allegedly causing and concealing a $1.8 billion accounting error.

FITSNews also sat down with state senator Matthew Leber, who discussed Loftis’ hearing during the course of his wide-ranging interview.

We ended this week’s show with a preview of Dylan Nolan’s interview with Dr. Vance Ginn, a senior fellow at the South Carolina Policy Council (SCPC), who was tapped to serve as associate director for economic policy in U.S. president Donald Trump‘s first administration.

Ginn sat down with FITSNews to discuss how the South Carolina General Assembly can address spending to deliver citizens a real tax cut.

Stay tuned for the full interview early next week.

As always, a big “thank you” to everyone who watched this week’s program. Please remember, your support drives everything we do at FITSNews. Literally, the lights, cameras… and the action. So, if you value independent, unapologetic coverage like we provide – please help us out by subscribing today!

