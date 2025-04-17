School Bus Crash: Tragedy On Interstate 77

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready… One person died and dozens more were injured when a school bus from the Midlands region of the Palmetto State blew a tire and flipped over on Interstate 77 on Thursday afternoon (April 17, 2025). Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) confirmed…

One person died and dozens more were injured when a school bus from the Midlands region of the Palmetto State blew a tire and flipped over on Interstate 77 on Thursday afternoon (April 17, 2025).

Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) confirmed the accident took place at approximately 1:45 p.m. EDT as three buses from Lexington County School District 2 were returning from a field trip in Charlotte, N.C.

The buses carried students from Pine Ridge Middle School, which is located in West Columbia, S.C.

The bus involved in the crash – a 2021 Blue Bird model – was traveling southbound near mile marker 55 in Chester County when its tire blew, causing it to careen off the right side of the road into a guardrail and flip over. Three adults and thirty-five students were on the bus at the time of the accident.

In addition to the one fatality confirmed by the Chester County coroner, 21 individuals from the bus that crashed were hospitalized. Injuries were also reported on at least one of the other buses which was forced to undergo evasive maneuvers to avoid hitting the bus which crashed.

“Our hearts are broken by the tragic bus accident in Chester County this afternoon,” S.C. superintendent of education Ellen Weaver said. “Our entire state is mourning alongside the Pine Ridge Middle School families, friends, classmates, and educators. Please join me in praying for the Lexington Two community.”

“Today’s school bus accident in Chester County is a tragedy no family should ever have to endure,” governor Henry McMaster said. “Peggy and I are heartbroken. Please join us in praying for the victim, their family, a speedy recovery for those injured, and the entire Lexington Two community. All of South Carolina is with you.”

“Devastated to hear about the school bus crash in Chester County,” S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson, a resident of Lexington County, said. “My heart goes out to the students, families, and the entire Pine Ridge Middle School community. South Carolina is praying for you.”

First responders descended on the crash site – shutting down Interstate 77 in both directions as ambulances and helicopters helped transport those critically injured in the crash to nearby hospitals. Interstate 77’s southbound lanes remained closed for more than six hours after the crash.

Families of students at Pine Ridge Middle School rushed to a “reunification site’ established by the district approximately seven miles south of the crash site.

“Riders on all three buses cleared by EMS after a medical evaluation were taken to the reunification site for pickup,” the district noted.

SCHP will lead the investigation into the incident…

