Nancy Mace Touts Arrest Of Alleged ‘Sexual Predator’

Congresswoman Nancy Mace is touting the arrest of one of four men she accused of being a sexual predator in an explosive speech delivered two months ago on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Eric Bowman, 45, of Sullivans Island, S.C. was arrested early Tuesday morning (April 8, 2025) by officers of the Sullivans Island Police Department (SIPD). He was charged with one count of first degree harassment and one count of stalking and was awaiting arraignment at the Charleston County detention center.

The charges against Bowman do not appear to involve Mace, but she moved quickly to conflate them with the allegations she leveled against him and several other men two months ago.

“If you harm women and kids, you should face the full force of the law,” Mace wrote on X. “Eric Bowman, one of the men featured prominently in my floor speech, (was) arrested this morning. I hope you get everything you deserve, and more.”

To be clear: Bowman’s arrest is not tied to an ongoing investigation led by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) into the allegations leveled by Mace in her “scorched earth” speech before the U.S. House on February 10, 2025.

That investigation is “active and ongoing,” SLED public information director Renée Wunderlich confirmed to FITSNews on Tuesday morning.

In that speech, the third-term congresswoman and presumed candidate for governor of South Carolina accused her former fiancée – Charleston, S.C. entrepreneur Patrick Bryant – and three other men of perpetrating horrific abuses against her and other women.

“We’re talking about rape, nonconsensual photos and nonconsensual videos of women and underage girls, and the premeditated, calculated, exploitation of innocent women and girls,” Mace said.

Bowman was one of the four men Mace accused of such activity. One of them has since sued her for defamation. As for Bowman, he has launched a full-scale jihad against the congresswoman on his social media feeds – accusing her of all manner of depravity and corruption.

Just this week, Bowman noted on X that one of Mace’s confidants – Charleston businesswoman Melissa Britton – had “filed harassment and stalking charges” against him. He accused her of “weaponizing the judicial system.”

“This is a playbook she’s run OVER and OVER,” Bowman wrote.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

