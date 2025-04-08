Guest Column: Silence Is Consent

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by BILL YOUNG

I proudly took an oath to the Constitution when I joined the Marine Corps. It wasn’t controversial then, and it shouldn’t be controversial now. It should not require a lawsuit for public officials to comply with the most basic requirement of holding office, but sadly it appears that Charleston County is on a mission to make us the laughingstock of the state; first they vote to not require an oath, then they vote to require it, then they backtrack and vote to “defer” until new legislation is passed.

Well, 24 state senators and 6 Charleston House Representatives immediately wrote them back a letter (.pdf) telling them to enforce the law and that the only new legislation they would get, would be penalties if they failed to do so. Representative James Teeple has submitted the bill, and it now has 64 co-sponsors and counting. The Attorney General issued an opinion that set forth the law; the state Constitution is clear that the Library Board must take an oath of office.

I ran for Congress because DC politicians were putting special interests ahead of constitutional values, but right here in Charleston County, from infrastructure and housing all the way to the Constitution, “Republican” Councilmen Joe Boykin, Herb Sass, and Brantley Moody have proven time and time again that they simply cannot get it right. I watched as Joe Boykin and the County Attorney confidently claimed that no other board in the state takes the oath. That is false. York County ordinance § 30.17 requires all their boards and commissions to take the oath.

Our County Attorney clearly didn’t do her homework, and neither did our Republican Councilman.

I refuse to stand by while Charleston County Council makes a mockery of our county and of our Constitution. That’s why I filed a lawsuit, because I refuse to remain silent, because silence is consent. They refuse to listen to the AG, to 24 Senators, to over 40 Representatives, to the public. Perhaps they will listen to a judge.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Bill Young is a Marine Veteran and businessman.

