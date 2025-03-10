Guest Column: Charleston Library Board Refuses Oath Of Office

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by BILL YOUNG

I never thought I would see Charleston County Council betray what unites us as Americans: the oath to the Constitution. Not only did they vote 7-2 not to require county public officials to take an oath of office, but they tried to justify their decision by hiding behind the county attorney, who advised them to ignore the legal opinion of our state’s top prosecutor and the clear requirements of our state statutes and constitution. As a Marine Veteran and someone who ran for U.S. Congress in the first congressional district last cycle on the basis of defending our constitution, this hits close to home.

This issue arose because the Charleston County Library Board categorically refuses to take an oath to the constitution. Instead of having the courage to stand behind their position, at the March 6, 2025 Council meeting, the Library Board showed up to hide behind the County Council. However, they failed to invite the two members who supported the oath. Instead, they opted to have the Library Board Chairman, Rob Byko, give public remarks, disparaging the absent library board members and deflecting all responsibility.

Up until now, the Library Board has not had much diversity of thought. Sadly, their reaction to having an independent thinker join their ranks is to shame him in private, disparage him in public, and even try to kick him off the board, as they did at their very first meeting. Some board members even implied the Constitution was racist. The very people who ask for tolerance were incredibly intolerant toward an individual who wanted to do the right thing and follow the law.

After the meeting, I approached Chairman Rob Byko and introduced myself. I pointed out that he had stated falsehoods about Mr. Graham Horsman, an attorney and board member who wanted to take the oath. Rob immediately turned from cordial to hostile, losing all decorum. He started yelling and getting upset, just like he did when Mr. Graham cited the law that the oath is required. The executive director, Angela Craig, quickly stood between us to ensure he didn’t make a public scene.

I asked retired Judge Vic Rawls, a board member, about the oath. I reminded him that everyone in public office — from the military, police, elected and appointed officials, and public officers — takes the oath every time they assume office. He mentioned that he had taken the oath when he enlisted. As a Marine veteran myself, I can relate to this, but noted, “The Attorney General’s office didn’t just give an opinion but cited existing law, which states the board must take the oath.”

This is when Rawls lost his cool and yelled, “F*** the Attorney General,” before storming off.

Afterward, Councilman Herb Sass approached us. I took the opportunity to ask why he voted the way he did. He chose to hide behind the same remarks as Councilman Joe Boykin — that he would be happy to vote in favor of the oath once they had a judge rule on it. Councilmen, we elected you to make the tough decisions. You had an opportunity to show leadership, and you failed. I pointed to the now nine empty council seats and stated that there should have been nine America-loving council members unanimously voting in favor of upholding the AG opinion and requiring the Charleston County Library Board to take the oath.

It doesn’t matter what they have done for the last 50 years; what matters is that they know now. Duty discovered is duty responsible for.

With the exception of Larry Kobrovsky and Jenny Honeycutt, Charleston County Council appears guilty of dereliction of duty. I, for one, am ashamed, and honestly, every American should be.

Bill Young is a Marine Veteran and businessman.

