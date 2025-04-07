SLED Breaks Up Rural South Carolina Dogfighting, Drug Ring

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced multiple arrests this week in connection with a massive drug and dogfighting ring in two rural counties.

Arrests were made last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (April 3-5, 2025) in connection with the “multi-agency” investigation, which focused on Dillon and Marion counties – two rural counties located along the Interstate 95 ‘Corridor of Shame.’

Probable cause affidavits accompanying warrants for the arrest of eleven defendants provided details of the operation – which police described as “a large dogfighting conspiracy.” Dogs were found at multiple locations “tethered by heavy chains fixed to metal objects on the ground, leaving little room for movement,” the affidavits alleged – with multiple dogs “observed to have scarring known to be consistent with dogfighting.”

Several of the defendants arrested in connection with searches “directly facilitated violent dogfighting events, as evidenced by written and photographic documentation,” per the affidavits, which also referenced “physical and digital evidence seized by SLED.”

***

The operation resulted in 160 dogs being rescued as well as the seizure of nearly $70,000 in cash along with 55 firearms, 17 pounds of marijuana, 11 grams of crack cocaine, one kilogram of cocaine, two grams of ketamine, 990 round blue fentanyl pills and 2,266 ecstasy (MDMA) pills.

Eleven individuals were taken into custody in connection with the investigation…

Robert Kendale Adams , 41, was charged with Animal Fighting, Criminal Conspiracy, Ill Treatment of Animals, Trafficking Marijuana, and Possession of Less Than One Gram of Meth –1st offense.

, 41, was charged with Animal Fighting, Criminal Conspiracy, Ill Treatment of Animals, Trafficking Marijuana, and Possession of Less Than One Gram of Meth –1st offense. Gavin Mandell Miles , 44, was charged with Unlawfully Placing a Child at Risk, Animal Fighting, Ill Treatment of Animals, Possession of Cocaine Base – 2nd offense, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – 1st offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance – 1st Offense, and Criminal Conspiracy.

, 44, was charged with Unlawfully Placing a Child at Risk, Animal Fighting, Ill Treatment of Animals, Possession of Cocaine Base – 2nd offense, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – 1st offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance – 1st Offense, and Criminal Conspiracy. James Maurice Bethea , 50, was charged with Criminal Conspiracy, Ill Treatment of Animals, and Animal Fighting.

, 50, was charged with Criminal Conspiracy, Ill Treatment of Animals, and Animal Fighting. Jonathon Ja’Teil Lester , 22, was charged with 3 counts of Animal Fighting, and 3 counts of Ill Treatment of Animals.

, 22, was charged with 3 counts of Animal Fighting, and 3 counts of Ill Treatment of Animals. Larry Darnel Mack, Jr. , 49, was charged with Animal Fighting and Ill Treatment of Animals.

, 49, was charged with Animal Fighting and Ill Treatment of Animals. Christopher Terrell Jordan , 32, was charged with Animal Fighting, Ill Treatment of Animals, Criminal Conspiracy, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Crimes – 1st offense, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Ketamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Oxycodone, Possession of Alprazolam, Possession of a Stolen Pistol, Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking Fentanyl, and Trafficking MDMA.

, 32, was charged with Animal Fighting, Ill Treatment of Animals, Criminal Conspiracy, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Crimes – 1st offense, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Ketamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Oxycodone, Possession of Alprazolam, Possession of a Stolen Pistol, Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking Fentanyl, and Trafficking MDMA. Anthony Dante Gause , 44, was charged with Criminal Conspiracy, Animal Fighting, and Ill Treatment of Animals.

, 44, was charged with Criminal Conspiracy, Animal Fighting, and Ill Treatment of Animals. Wade Rodeon Shipman , 61, was charged with Criminal Conspiracy.

, 61, was charged with Criminal Conspiracy. Sammy Junior McCormick , 45, was charged with Animal Fighting and Ill Treatment of Animals.

, 45, was charged with Animal Fighting and Ill Treatment of Animals. Blake Alexander Rogers , 29, was charged with Animal Fighting and Ill Treatment of Animals.

, 29, was charged with Animal Fighting and Ill Treatment of Animals. Tyquan Tymore Rogers, 24, was charged with Criminal Conspiracy.

According to a release from SLED, Adams, Miles, Bethea, and Lester were booked into the Dillon County detention center on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. Mack, Jr., Jordan, Gause, McCormick, and Blake Rogers were booked into the Marion County detention center on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Tyquan Rogers was booked into the Dillon County detention center on Friday, April 4, 2025.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, each defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as they may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against them.

Each of the cases tied to this investigation will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson.

Sadly, dogfighting rings are all too common in the Palmetto State – as evidenced by how often FITSNews and other media outlets here find ourselves reporting on them.

“Dogfighting will not be tolerated in South Carolina,” SLED chief Mark Keel said in a rare public comment. “It is cruel and undermines the safety of our communities. Law abiding citizens do not find amusement or profit in the ill treatment of animals. SLED is committed to working together with our local, state and federal partners to combat dogfighting.”

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

***

***

