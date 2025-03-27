SCWEATHER

LIVE FEED: Table Rock Complex Fire Updates

The latest updates and information on two rapidly expanding wildfires in the South Carolina Upstate…

by Jenn Wood0
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

We’ve created this live feed to monitor the status of the Table Rock Complex – twin blazes in the mountainous Upstate region of South Carolina which continue to expand exponentially.

Downed timber, high winds and low humidity are fueling the rapid growth of the Table Rock Fire and the Persimmon Ridge Fire – the two blazes that forestry officials, firefighters, law enforcement, military and emergency responders are furiously battling.

The Table Rock Fire – currently the larger of the two blazes – began last Friday (March 21, 2025). It was allegedly sparked by the “deliberate negligence” of several teenage hikers, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO). The Persimmon Ridge fire was sparked last Saturday (March 22, 2025) by an escaped campfire.

At last count, the two fires – located just a few miles away from each other – had consumed more than 6,100 acres and were both 0% contained.

The S.C. Forestry Commission is the lead agency responding to this increasingly precarious situation, which is poised to be the biggest fire in the Palmetto Upstate in nearly a decade.

Anyone with information, photos, videos, resource information or other materials they believe we should include in this live feed, please email tipline@fitsnews.com.

***

THE LIVE FEED

8:20 a.m. EDT – The National Weather Service (NWS) just released the following update on conditions in the area, citing persistent low humidity as a factor in ongoing “increased fire danger.” This is definitely not the forecast firefighters were hoping to see…

***

8:16 a.m. EDT – Some additional updates from the latest S.C. Forestry Commission release: There are now at least 170 personnel from the forestry commission, S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), S.C. National Guard (SCNG), S.C. State Fire, The Nature Conservancy (TNC), Greenville Water, the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) working with local law enforcement, fire and emergency responders to combat the blaze.

***

8:03 a.m. EDT – Another image from our Andy Fancher, who was at base camp last night, showing ash cascading on vehicles in the area.

(Andy Fancher)

***

WEDNESDAY (MARCH 26, 2025)

***

10:27 p.m. EDT: The latest photos from Andy Fancher who is currently at the command center…

(Andy Fancher)

***

10:23 p.m. EDT: The evening update from SCFC has just posted… The Table Rock Fire nearly doubled in size today, measuring 4,556 acres and the Persimmon Ridge Fire grew to 1,553 acres. Combined, the Table Rock Complex has now consumed more than 6,100 acres – making it nearly as large as the Pinnacle Mountain Fire, which consumed 10,623 acres in November 2016.

Both fires associated with the complex remain 0% contained.

***

8:38 p.m. EDT: A video from the frontlines of a staging area for firefighters…

***

8:24 p.m. EDT: For anyone who needs information about evacuation areas or plans, call 864-467-3428.

***

8:09 p.m. EDT: The latest update from Andy Fancher who is at the Table Rock Fire command center:

“The Forestry Commission is considering moving the Table Rock command center. That comes as flames are growing visibly in the distance. We just watched some machinery dig a fire break right here at the command center.”

Notes from his latest conversation with forestry officials:

  • The fire jumped Highway 276 yesterday
  • They are unable to confirm any loss of structures yet
  • Approximately 4,000 acres have burned

***

Table Rock fire from the command center (Andy Fancher)

***

6:53 p.m. EDT: Our Dylan Nolan interviews Andy Fancher live from the Table Rock Fire compound.

***

6:02 p.m. EDT: A view of the fire from the command center near Table Rock.

***

5:44 p.m. EDT:

***

4:31 p.m. EDT: An informative video from SCFC on fire containment lines.

***

4:10 p.m. EDT: The latest photos from Andy Fancher

Table Rock Camp & Retreat Center
Table Rock State Park Entrance
Holly Springs Country Store
Highway 11
Cendy’s Cafe
(photo credit: Andy Fancher)

***

3:16 p.m. EDT: For those of you interested in the criminal investigation into the alleged “deliberate negligence” which sparked the Table Rock Fire, there’s really no new information available. According to our Andy Fancher, forestry officials are deferring all comment to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), which is investigating the incident with the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

“Members of the sheriff’s office declined any comment on scene,” Fancher reported. “The department has not responded to our official request for comment via email.”

Obviously in the event we get an update on those charges, we will share it with our audience…

***

3:10 p.m. EDT: Our Andy Fancher is reporting that fire trucks are arriving from as far away as Clemson, S.C. Andy is also reporting that mom and pop gas stations are currently serving as forward operating bases for folks who have been forced to evacuate.

“An armada of personal vehicles are leaving the area with furniture, televisions, diesel tanks, etc.,” Fancher reported.

***

3:02 p.m. EDT: Infrastructure impacts…

***

2:57 p.m. EDT: Calls for evacuations are becoming increasingly urgent…

***

2:28 p.m. EDT: SCFC announced the expansion of the mandatory evacuation zone.

***

12:00 p.m. EDT: The daily update from SCFC operations chief Trey Cox.

***

9:46 a.m. EDT: An update from our Andy Fancher who has been on-site in the Upstate documenting the fire in realtime for our readers.

***

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

***

Get our newsletter by clicking here …

*****

Related posts

SC

Table Rock Complex: ‘Extreme Fire Behavior’ Prompts Massive Evacuations

by FITSNews
FITSNews
SC

Table Rock Fire: ‘Concerning’ Weather Forecasts Bode Ill For S.C. Upstate

by Will Folks
Will Folks
WEATHER

Pollen Poised To Exceed Historical Averages Across The United States

by Erin Parrott
Erin Parrott

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.