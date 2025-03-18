Charleston County Council Demands Library Board Swear Constitutional Oath

Will their decision stand? And will these public officials take the oath?

South Carolina senator Matt Leber has succeeded in forcing the Charleston County council to uphold a state law requiring members of the county library board to take a constitutional oath.

Leber became involved in the issue when eight of the eleven trustees appointed by council declined to take the oath. Multiple library officials cited political motivations for refusing to take the oath.

According to meeting minutes Charleston County Library Board Vice-chair Colins "Is hesitant to take an oath to a constitution that does not always favor her."https://t.co/b0yppmbSrc — Dylan Nolan (@dnolan2000) March 4, 2025

Leber solicited an advisory opinion from the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson which confirmed the state’s constitutional oath of office requirement applied to local government appointees.

In its advisory opinion (.pdf), Wilson’s office concluded that “members of the Charleston County Public Library Board of Trustees are offices within the meaning of Article Six, Section Four of the South Carolina Constitution. They are therefore required to take the oath of office prescribed in Article Six, Section Five of the South Carolina Constitution.”

I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I am duly qualified, according of the Constitution of this State, to exercise the duties of the office to which I have been elected, (or appointed), and that I will, to the best of my ability, discharge the duties thereof, and preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of this State and of the United States. So help me God. ARTICLE SIX, SECTION V – S.C. CONSTITUTION

Leber’s letter (.pdf) to council members told them to exercise their authority and demand the board swear the oath, noting Charleston County library chair Rob Byko‘s refusal to “recognize the Attorney General’s opinion, dismissing it as a ‘piece of paper’ and claiming that it does ‘not rise to the level of being on the agenda.’”

“Shockingly,” the letter continues, “other members of the Charleston County Library Board expressed profound disdain and even outright disgust towards the Constitution, drafting up their own “pledge” that better fits their political ideology.”

After sending the letter, Leber took to the well of the South Carolina senate to reiterate his message.

“No individual who refuses to swear allegiance to our Nation has any place holding a public office in the Great State of South Carolina,” Leber added, saying he looked forward to “swift action by the County Council on behalf of Charleston County residents.”

Senator Matt Leber (Via: X)

While the council did eventually take action, it was far from swift.

County attorney Natalie Ham initially told board members “there is no board in the state that takes that oath.” And despite the votes of Republican County Council members Larry Kobrovsky and Jenny Honeycutt, the board initially voted 7-2 to not mandate the oath.

“Instead of having the courage to stand behind their position, at the March 6, 2025 Council meeting, the Library Board showed up to hide behind the County Council,” Lowcountry political activist Bill Young noted in a guest column on this website.

“However, they failed to invite the two members who supported the oath. Instead, they opted to have the Library Board Chairman, Rob Byko, give public remarks, disparaging the absent library board members and deflecting all responsibility,” Young added.

Library board member Graham Horsman, who took the constitutional oath alongside Alessa Bertoluzzi, told FITSNews “the Attorney General set forth the law, but this should not be controversial; every American should be honored and proud to take an oath to the Constitution.”

Days after voting not to require the oath, Charleston County Council reversed course – voting to require all library board members swear the constitutionally prescribed oath.

Multiple library board members subsequently penned a letter to the county council alleging Horsman had “repeatedly violated the board’s bylaws,” urging council to “take appropriate action regarding Mr. Horsman’s position on the board of trustees.”

The members noted Horsman’s “past political affiliations with the state senator who recently called for the removal of certain library board members” as justification for his removal.

(Via: Overton Report)

County council meets again this Thursday, and could potentially take up the matter of Horsman’s board appointment.

Sources close to the council also indicated “buyer’s remorse” among multiple council members who voted require the oath – suggesting these members could change their votes yet again at the upcoming meeting without the issue being put on the council agenda.

Should there be no reversal of the council’s (current) decision, it still remains to be seen whether Charleston library board members will take the constitutionally prescribed oath when they next meet on March 27, 2025.

Count on this media outlet to keep our audience updated on the latest developments in this ongoing constitutional drama.

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews.

