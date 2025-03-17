Lowcountry Man Sentenced For Distribution Of Meth And Fentanyl

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Lowcountry, South Carolina man was sentenced last Friday (March 14, 2025) to ten years in federal prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute high-potency methamphetamine and fentanyl.

John Maurice Anderson, 40, of Hampton, S.C. pleaded guilty on August 30, 2024 to his role in the distribution of more than 340 grams of high-potency methamphetamine and approximately five grams of fentanyl to a cooperating source and an undercover officer.

During his arrest, a search of Anderson’s vehicle revealed two loaded firearms and a loaded extended magazine. Subsequent searches of his Hampton residence uncovered nine loaded firearms — two of which were reported stolen — alongside approximately 1.9 grams of fentanyl, 29 grams of high-potency methamphetamine, 26 grams of cocaine, 23 grams of crack cocaine, 8 grams of bath salts, various drug trafficking paraphernalia, and over $35,000 in cash.

“Anderson’s distribution of illegal narcotics presented a grave threat to the public, and this prison sentence makes our community safer.” acting U.S. attorney Brook B. Andrews stated, emphasizing the commitment of law enforcement agencies to collaborate in removing dangerous drugs and firearms from the streets.

“We will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to dismantle these criminal operations that bring drugs and violence into our community,” he said.

Local law enforcement leaders seconded Andrews’ statement.

“Drug trafficking has plagued our communities for far too long,” Hampton County sheriff Anthony Russell said. “This case is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the men and women in law enforcement who put their lives on the line to protect our citizens. Their efforts have made a significant impact in our fight against crime, and we will continue to stand together to ensure the safety of our communities.”

“I’d like to thank all the agencies, local, state, and federal, involved in this case,” Hampton police chief Perry McAlhaney said. “This investigation has made our community safer. Prior to this operation, our community had an overwhelming number of overdoses, and this cut down on those significantly, removing dangerous fentanyl and meth from our streets.”

The investigation was a collaborative effort involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), and the Hampton Police Department (HPD). Assistant U.S. attorney Allessandra Stewart prosecuted the case. This sentencing is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation, which focuses on identifying, disrupting, and dismantling high-level drug traffickers and criminal organizations.

U.S. district court juge Bruce H. Hendricks sentenced Anderson to 130 months imprisonment, to be followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

