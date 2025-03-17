Lowcountry Man Charged Following Tesla Charging Station Attack

“These kinds of attacks have no place in our community.”

Federal prosecutors announced the arrest of accused arsonist Daniel Clarke-Pounder, 24, of James Island, South Carolina in connection with an attack on multiple North Charleston, S.C. Tesla Supercharger stations last week.

The “fiery but mostly peaceful” protest took place on March 7, 2025 when authorities allege Clarke-Pounder threw multiple molotov cocktails at a bank of Tesla electric vehicle chargers installed in the parking lot of the Mello Mushroom pizza restaurant at Tanger Outlets Charleston.

Witnesses saw a man spray-paint “Fuck Trump” and “Long Live Ukraine” near the charging station before lobbing multiple incendiary devices in its direction. The man accidentally caught himself on fire while throwing the bottles, police say.

He then fled the scene on foot, evading immediate capture.

Officers of the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) initially responded to the incident, but agents of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) subsequently assumed command of the investigation.

In affidavit attached to the criminal complaint, ATF special agent Jordan Griffin described the investigation that led to Clarke-Pounder’s arrest.

Griffin and a colleague collected shards of a beer bottle and a suspected wick upon arriving at the scene.

Griffin also described reviewing surveillance footage from a local Zaby’s restaurant.

“I observed a white male wearing a grey sweater, black face mask, black shorts and black shoes walking southeast from the east side of Zaxby’s,” the affidavit noted.

After briefly disappearing from the camera’s line of sight, the male “walked over to a Tesla charging station parking spot and bent down in the same area that the spray-painted words were located,” the affidavit added.

“He then stood up and walked to the other side of the Tesla charging station,” the affidavit continued. “As he was standing there, the footage shows something lighting on fire in front of him. He then made a throwing motion, and the flames follow his arm backwards and forwards.”

Griffin added he “then observed flames on the ground where the male was standing.”

The investigator concluded the molotov cocktail had caused several of the charging stations to catch fire.

Griffin observed the masked man run back to a white van – and was able to obtain the vehicle’s information from a license plate reading machine located near the scene.

Griffin was also able to obtain an image of Clarke-Pounder without a mask from Tanger Outlet security personnel.

Griffin cross-verified security camera images with social media posts and other photographs to positively identify Clarke-Pounder – and used publicly available mobile payment data to confirm the location of his residence.

Upon ascertaining his address, federal authorities conducted covert surveillance of the apartment – noting the presence of the vehicle in which Clarke-Pounder is alleged to have fled the scene of the attack.

After obtaining a search warrant for the residence and vehicle, federal authorities arrested Clarke-Pounder.

Griffin notes the search revealed a receipt for the same brand of beer found at the crime scene, as well as several cloth wicks and a sticker taken off of a gas can. Investigators also found the same gloves and sweatshirt seen in the surveillance tape.

In Clarke-Pounder’s bedroom, authorities found a purple composition book containing a three page handwritten manifesto “which asserted anti-government beliefs and statements opposed to the Department of Government Efficiency (“DOGE”).”

A similar handwritten statement was found in Clarke-Pounder’s wallet.

Brook B. Andrews (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

Upon announcing Clarke-Pounder’s arrest acting U.S. Attorney Brook B. Andrews denounced the attack.

“While we will defend the public’s right to peaceful protest, we will not hesitate to act when protest crosses the line into violence and mayhem.”

“These kinds of attacks have no place in our community,” Andrews said, adding “We must remain united in our commitment to safety and respect for all, regardless of political differences.”

Clarke-Pounder faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Clark-Pounder was granted a $10,000 secured bond by U.S. magistrate judge Mary Gordon Baker this afternoon under the condition that he wear a GPS ankle monitor and remain at home except for work and medical appointments. Clark-Pounder was also ordered to receive mental health treatment.

