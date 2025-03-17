Unsolved Carolinas: SLED Seeks Information In Fatal Denmark Shooting

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are seeking information related to the fatal shooting of a Denmark, S.C. man last summer.

Quinton Banks, 41, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Edisto Apartments on White Lane in Denmark – a city of approximately 3,000 located in Bamberg County – last June. According to SLED, the complex is commonly referred to as “White Lane Apartments.”

Banks’ shooting took place in the early morning hours of June 23, 2024. SLED’s investigation into the incident was requested by the Denmark Police Department (DPD).

***

Quinton Banks (SLED)

***

According to SLED’s release, the agency is offering “a cash reward… for information that leads to an arrest” in connection with Banks’ murder.

Individuals with information are encouraged to email tips@sled.sc.gov or call 803-413-3626.

Unsolved Carolinas – sponsored by our friends at Bamberg Legal – is devoted to highlighting cases which have fallen off the front page. In every unsolved case, someone out there could know something that provides a missing link – a critical clue that could bring peace to a family in pain and help them write the next chapter of their stories. If you know someone who is missing – or has been a victim of an unsolved homicide – email us your story.

In the meantime, we sincerely hope someone will step forward with information related to Banks’ murder so that those who mourn his loss can have some sense of justice.

***

Sponsored by BAMBERG LEGAL, our Unsolved Carolinas series shines a spotlight on cases that have fallen off the front pages in the hopes of finding answers – and justice – for victims.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

