Greenville GOP To Welcome Steve Bannon

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready… The Greenville County, South Carolina Republican Party (GCGOP) announced this week that conservative firebrand Steve Bannon – a former White House chief strategist who spent four months in prison for refusing to cooperative with a congressional probe of the January 6, 2021 U.S. capitol…

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Greenville County, South Carolina Republican Party (GCGOP) announced this week that conservative firebrand Steve Bannon – a former White House chief strategist who spent four months in prison for refusing to cooperative with a congressional probe of the January 6, 2021 U.S. capitol rioting – is headlining its county convention next month.

Bannon, 71, of Norfolk, Virginia, is the founder of ‘War Room‘ on Real America’s Voice. Prior to that, he was a key advisor to Donald Trump‘s 2016 campaign and, briefly, a senior counselor to the president during Trump’s first term.

One of the more conservative county GOP organizations, GCGOP has been tied to Bannon since 2021 when he praised the party for electing “MAGA leadership,” per a news release from the organization. Earlier this year, War Room chief executive officer Maureen Bannon spoke at the party’s 2025 inaugural gala.

In addition to Bannon, conservative S.C. treasurer Curtis Loftis will also address the convention – which according to the release will be hosted by Bill Frady of Greenville, S.C.’s 98.9 WORD FM.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

The GCGOP gathering comes on the heels of what party officials described as a “successful” reorganization of the Greenville County’s 151 precincts along

“Following the historic reelection of President Trump it was not suprising to see the massive influx of Trump supporters turn out at this year’s (reorganization),” said outgoing GCGOP chairwoman Yvonne Julian. “We now have a body of precinct leaders who reflect the MAGA and DOGE values here in the Upstate, and who realize their voices matter at the local level.”

GCGOP’s convention will be held at the Greenville Convention Center beginning at 6:30 p.m. EDT on Monday, April 14, 2025. Tickets to the event are $25 . County conventions are being held across South Carolina over the coming months, with the process culminating in the SCGOP convention in Columbia, S.C. on May 3, 2025.

Count on FITSNews to provide coverage of Bannon’s address.

BANNER VIA: GETTY IMAGES

***

THE INVITE…

(GCGOP)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

