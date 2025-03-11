Sheri Biggs: Democrats Showed They Only Stand For Themselves – Not For America

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by SHERI BIGGS

***

Last week, as President Donald J. Trump addressed Congress, I sat in the chamber reflecting on what it means to serve this nation. As a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air Guard and now as a Republican Member of Congress, I have taken an oath to defend this country, to uphold the Constitution, and to fight for the American people.

I stood proudly throughout the speech – not to play politics, but because I believe in the greatness of this nation and the achievements we have made together. I stood for a more secure Southern Border, for safer communities, for the slashing of wasteful spending, for energy independence, and for the America First mandate delivered in the November election. Most of all, I stood to honor the incredible men and women – both in and out of uniform – who make this country the greatest in the world.

But when I looked across the aisle, I saw something disturbing: my Democratic colleagues refusing to stand, refusing to clap, refusing even to acknowledge accomplishments that benefit every American, without regard to politics or party. What I saw on Tuesday was not just partisan political bitterness – it was a deliberate refusal to celebrate the very progress made this year that is making America stronger at home and abroad.

***

A MOMENT THAT SHOULD HAVE UNITED US

President Donald Trump delivers his Joint address to Congress, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok

***

There were many moments in the President’s address that should have transcended politics, moments that all of us – regardless of party – should have been able to rally around.

When the President spoke about securing our borders, declaring the most violent gang a foreign terrorist organization, and removing illegal alien killers, rapists, and drug dealers from our streets – and even acknowledging the family of precious Laken Riley who was slain at the hands of one of these very illegals – the Democrats sat frozen in their seats.

When he highlighted economic victories that will create life-changing opportunities for working-class families, the Democrats refused to applaud.

When President Trump called for ending taxes on tips, overtime, and seniors’ Social Security and for unleashing American energy to lower costs for all Americans, the Democrats failed to acknowledge the good.

***

When the President highlighted that Americans are joining the military in record numbers and shared the acceptance to West Point of a high school student in attendance, the Democrats refused to muster the strength to clap.

But the most heartbreaking moment of all was when a 13-year-old brain cancer survivor fulfilled a lifelong dream by being named an honorary member of the United States Secret Service, the Democrats refused to stand.

A young child, facing unimaginable hardship, was recognized for his bravery, and yet, the Democrats couldn’t put their political grudges aside for even a moment to honor him. That’s not just disrespectful – it’s disgraceful.

***

I SWORE AN OATH TO SERVE… WHAT OATH DID DEMOCRATS TAKE?

U.S. Congresswoman Sheri Biggs takes the oath of office on January 3, 2025. (File)

***

When I raised my right hand and swore to support and defend the Constitution, I did so with the full understanding that my duty is to this country and her people. I stand for America – not just when it’s convenient, not just when it benefits me politically, but always.

Sadly, I no longer believe the same can be said for today’s Democrat Party. Their actions sent a clear message: they will not celebrate our victories if those victories happen under President Trump. They will not acknowledge success if it does not align with their agenda. And worse, they will not even stand for a young boy fighting cancer because they are so blinded by their hatred for this President.

That is not leadership. That is selfishness.

***

AMERICA DESERVES LEADERS WHO WILL STAND FOR HER

The American people deserve representatives who will fight for them, who will celebrate their successes, and who will always put country over politics. That is why I stood proudly and stand strong in support of the common-sense, America First agenda. And that is why I will continue to stand – no matter how many Democrats choose to sit in protest – for our country’s progress.

The people of this great nation are watching. And they will remember who stood for them – and those who refused.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

***

Sheri Biggs represents South Carolina’s third congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

***

