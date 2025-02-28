Father-Daughter Duo Among Four Arrested in Pee Dee Kidnapping

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A father and daughter from a wealthy, well-connected family are among four suspects charged in a near-fatal assault and kidnapping case — allegedly fueled by a revenge plot in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina.

According to detention center records, the manhunt for 61-year-old Donald R. Campbell ended before 10:10 a.m. EST on Wednesday (February 26, 2025), when authorities tracked him down in Florence County, S.C.

Earlier this week, Campbell was named as a suspect in connection with this incident, with agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) issuing warrants for his arrest on charges of kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

His arrest marks the latest development in a case FITSNews founding editor Will Folks previously described as a “revenge plot.”

On Monday (February 24, 2025), SLED announced the arrests of Tony R. Carter Jr., 35, Thomas A. Solomon, 36, and Campbell’s daughter, Brandi C. Dowling, 33, on similar charges — all tied to what sources believe was a premeditated act of retaliation linked to an August 2024 incident.

Unlike Dowling, a former S.C. High School Rodeo Queen, she and her father’s alleged accomplices have extensive criminal histories, riddled with charges for drug possession, burglary, grand larceny and violent assaults.

THE KIDNAPPING…

According to probable cause affidavits, Carter and Solomon confronted the alleged victim at Whitaker Cabinet Warehouse on 306 West Market Street. Just down the road from Florence Motor Speedway, the area is a mix of small businesses and scattered homes.

The affidavits allege Carter struck the victim during a confrontation sparked by a stolen pickup truck the day before. The altercation spiraled into a foot chase, with Carter and Solomon pursuing the victim through an open field before he was run down on South Pinkney Street.

“Donald Campbell and [his] juvenile grandson… drove towards [victim], striking [victim] in the legs with the vehicle,” attested investigators. “Solomon and Carter Jr. jumped on [victim] and zip tied [victim]’s hands behind his back to restrain him.”

With the victim subdued, Solomon and Carter Jr. forced him into Carter Jr.’s Chevrolet Silverado and drove him to a laundromat just around the corner.

“Once Carter Jr. placed the truck in park, the doors to Carter Jr.’s truck unlocked,” continued investigators. “[Victim] opened the front passenger door, exited the truck and attempted to get away. [Victim] began to run to Timmonsville Mini Mart.”

As he moved toward the store — located in the same lot as the laundromat — Campbell’s Honda Accord lunged forward, attempting to strike him again. Moments later, his daughter, Dowling, arrived in a GMC Yukon.

From Left: Donald R. Campbell, Brandi C. Dowling

With the father-daughter duo reinforcing their presence, they and their alleged accomplices closed in — seconds before the victim stumbled into the fluorescent-lit business.

“[He] entered the store and asked for the owner to call police,” maintained investigators. “Solomon entered the store and approached [victim]. Solomon and a bystander dropped [victim] to the ground and dragged [victim] to Solomon’s GMC Sierra.”

Now down one accomplice, as Carter Jr. fled the scene, Solomon and Dowling struggled to force their victim into the GMC Sierra. Dowling then punched him “multiple times,” leaving the captive too weak to resist before shoving him inside.

“Solomon drove [victim] to Timmons Road in Timmonsville,” investigators concluded. “He pulled over on the side of the road and pushed [victim] out of the truck and into a ditch.”

While SLED has yet to release further details on the motive or connection between their suspects, sources close to the case say the victim barely survived.

When asked if more arrests were anticipated, SLED Spokeswoman Renée Wunderlich responded, “it would not be appropriate to speculate regarding the active and ongoing investigation.”

As of this publishing, Campbell is the only defendant to be released from the Florence County detention center.

As with all criminal cases, Campbell, Dowling, Carter and Solomon are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court or until they strike a plea deal that includes an admission of guilt.

Barring any conflict, their cases will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. twelfth circuit solicitor Edgar L. Clements III.

This story may be updated.

