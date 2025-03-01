Drama In The White House As U.S.-Ukraine Tensions Flare

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy was booted from the White House on Friday (February 28, 2025) after a heated disagreement during a public meeting with U.S. president Donald Trump and vice president JD Vance.

At one point during the testy exchange, Zelenskyy called the American vice president a “bitch.”

The drama went down toward the tail end of a fifty-minute public meeting in the Oval Office when Zelenskyy and Vance started mixing it up.

“Do you think that it’s respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?” Vance asked Zelenskyy, accusing the Ukrainian president of attempting to litigate the conflict through the media.

When Zelenskyy said that Americans – who have contributed hundreds of billions of tax dollars to his war effort – had not felt the pain of the war (but soon would), Trump interjected.

“Don’t tell us what we’re gonna feel,” Trump said. “We’re trying to solve a problem. Don’t tell us what we’re gonna feel.”

“You’re in no position to dictate that,” Trump continued. “You’re in no position to dictate what we’re gonna feel.”

In recent months, Ukraine has seen major reverses in its three-year war with Russia – which began with a Russian invasion but was actually precipitated by U.S.-led overthrow of the country’s democratically elected government in 2014. While Zelenskyy is refusing to hold free elections in his country, America’s 2024 election saw his piggy bank – the administration of Joe Biden – defeated.

“You don’t have the cards right now,” Trump said, referring to the state of the conflict. “With us, you start having cards.”

“I’m not playing cards,” Zelenskyy shot back. “I’m very serious, Mr. President.”

“You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people!” Trump told Zelenskyy. “You’re gambling with World War III!”

? Zelensky is getting absolutely EVISCERATED in the Oval Office right now



VP: “Do you think that it's respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?”



TRUMP: “You… pic.twitter.com/q1na59UNq9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 28, 2025

“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today,” Trump posted on Truth Social after the meeting. “Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that president Zelenskyy is not ready for peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations.

“I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE,” Trump added. “He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace.”

After the meeting, Trump said Zelenskyy “very much overplayed his hand.”

“We’re looking for peace,” Trump said. “We’re not looking to go into a ten-year war.”

After informing the media that Zelenskyy had asked him to come back to the Oval Office, Trump made it clear he was not welcome at this time.

“He wants to come back right now, but I can’t do that,” Trump said.

While European leaders announced their solidarity with Ukraine, Trump received widespread support from his country’s leaders – including several staunch interventionist allies of Zelenskyy.

Even neoconservative shill Lindsey Graham – who is facing reelection in devoutly pro-Trump South Carolina next year – temporarily flip-flopped and spoke out against Zelenskyy.

“Somebody asked me, ‘am I embarrassed about Trump?'” Graham told reporters. “I have never been more proud of the president. I was very proud of JD Vance standing up for our country.”

JUST IN: Senator Lindsey Graham says he doesn’t think the United States can ever do business with Zelensky again, says he has never been more proud of Trump and Vance.



“I have never been more proud of the president. I was very proud of JD Vance standing up for our country.”… pic.twitter.com/71jLkvXUMq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 28, 2025

“What I saw in the Oval Office was disrespectful,” Graham added. “And I don’t know if we can ever do business with Zelenskyy again.”

Graham added Zelenskyy’s handling of the meeting – specifically the way he “confronted the president” – was “over the top.”

America’s interests in Ukraine – and our government’s role in poking the Russian bear – have extensively been explored in previous coverage. Meanwhile, the Russian psyche – and how such a mentality led to Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine – was incisively elucidated by FITSNews contributor Prioleau Alexander just days before Putin’s invasion.

Count on FITSNews to continue to keep our audience abreast of what is clearly a new chapter in this relationship…

