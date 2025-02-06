Prioleau Alexander: Foreign Policy For Dummies

Donald Trump’s teaching America how to deal with the rest of the world…

by PRIOLEAU ALEXANDER

I was on Twitter a few days ago and a Swamp bureaucrat posted that Donald Trump was “making us come back to the office to work.”

“This is ridiculous!” the bureaucrat added. “Thousands of talented people are going to quit!”

“I already voted for Trump,” someone wrote by way of response. “You don’t need to oversell him to me.”

Beautiful.

Liberals are going absolutely insane about the steps Trump’s teams are taking, shouting out to us conservatives, “Are you still happy you voted for Trump???”

Uh… yes. Ecstatic, in fact.

It’s bizarre to me the things Lefties are angry about, and things they are defending.

***

FOREIGN AID…

America is $36.4 trillion dollars in debt. The taxes we pay – income, sales, property, gas, business, and never-ending tax “fees” – drain 50% plus from a working-class paycheck, and the actual services we get back are next-to-nothing. Literally never again will the federal government be able to afford a Mickey D’s Value Meal, much less give away hundreds of billions of dollars.

As much as I’d like to take credit for the following concept, I must offer accolades to Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire for some of the basics. The idea is this:

If a country is not dependent on our financial aid to exist, why are we giving it to them?

If a country is dependent on our financial aid to survive, then they are nothing more than an American colony. Of course, the countries in the greatest need are awash in governmental corruption… corruption so bad, the citizens manage to remain penniless despite their nation’s ownership of vast and valuable natural resources. These nations – most being in the Southern Hemisphere – are riddled with violence, civil wars and grinding poverty.

If they cannot govern themselves without our money, we should colonize them. I’ve been to Africa and Central America, and I can assure you the “average resident” of these regions would be over-the-moon happy to be colonized by the 2025 United States. In America, poverty includes a cell phone, food stamps, TV, public transportation, electricity and housing. In the Global South, poverty includes shanty slums, disease, daily violence and endless hunger.

***

By colonizing them, we would gain free access to their natural resources, and they would enjoy peace, law enforcement, roads, millions of actual jobs via foreign investments, a better justice system, numerous safety nets, and a ruler who’d have their best interests at heart… because taking care of their best interests would result in financial benefits to America and American businesses. Abuses would be rare, as their living conditions and prosperity would be a regular part of the news in the U.S.

“That would be theft!” a Lefty would cry. “They deserve to get paid for their natural resources!”

Well, currently the average citizen’s “payment” for those resources amounts to zero. I think they’d be happy to give away those zero-benefit resources for real jobs, stability and a government that provides opportunity.

If you had a child in diapers mining lithium with their fingers, who would you choose to govern you?

***

KASH PATEL’S CHAINSAW…

What happened to the hippie beliefs that federal law enforcement was the source of America’s evils? How did the Left become so pro-FBI when just three years ago “defund the police” was a literal rallying cry as BLM looted and burned entire cities?

Everyone who bothers to follow the news, even at a distance, knows the FBI spied on Trump’s campaign, created the Russia hoax, and were involved in the J6 riots. Comey, Page, McCabe, and Strzok perjured themselves in front of Congress, and knowingly lied to the FISA court. Comey admitted on TV to leaking classified information. The FBI SWAT teams willingly conducted pre-dawn raid raids — with weapons drawn — on old men charged with civil crimes. When they raided Trump’s residence, they brought “classified” cover sheets, placed them over stacks of paper, photographed them, and released them to the press.

These people are dangerous criminals.

Now, I understand Leftists despise Trump and are willing to look the other way so long as he suffers… but on all of this? That they know to be true? Is there any point where these commies say, “Yeah. That’s pretty bad.”

Obviously not.

At this point, they have absolutely no idea if Trump and Kash Patel are going to simply gut the FBI of the obvious criminals, or weaponize them as payback. Would it not be acceptable for you Libtards to just shut the F up for a few months and see how things go?

As I’ve stated before, I hope they absolutely gut the FBI and use what’s left to plow salt in the Democrats’ fields… but I doubt I’ll be so lucky. My guess is they will wreck the place, but simply implement the rule of law to this band of whores.

***

RAGING AT TARIFFS…

Every yo-yo on the planet is now an expert on tariffs. Not because they remember anything from high school or college history, or ever took even a 101-level class in economics, but because… Anyone? Anyone? Of course.

The legacy media told them what to say.

There are a number of reasons Trump has imposed/threatened tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada – chief among them, fentanyl. China makes it, and their government knows they make it. Mexico accepts it, smuggles it into the United States, and their government knows it. Canada is complicit as well, but to a much smaller degree.

Liberal Americans aren’t much concerned about 300 Americans dying every day from fentanyl overdoses, because the vast majority of the devastation takes place in rural America… and those are the Deplorables who smell like Walmart. It’s like African toddlers mining for lithium: Not my kid, so I don’t give a shit.

China exports enough fentanyl each year to kill every American, 100 times over. The liberal approach is, “Meh… c’est la vie. Nothing we can do.”

The conservative approach is, “Hey, let’s try something instead of nothing.”

***

THE BIDEN TARIFF FACTOR…

In May of 2024, Saint Biden hiked tariffs on $18 billion worth of Chinese imports. This included an increase in the tariff rate on electric vehicles from 25% to 100% along with hikes on tariffs in “strategic sectors” including steel, aluminum, semiconductors, batteries and solar cells.

“China heavily subsidized all these products, pushing Chinese companies to produce far more than the rest of the world can absorb,” Biden said at the time. “And then after dumping the excess products onto the market at unfairly low prices, they’ve driven other manufacturers around the world out of business.”

Huh. I’m pretty sure America’s communist media didn’t include that in the talking points for their useful idiots.

So, China’s fentanyl manufacturing PLUS decades of unfair trade practices PLUS paying slave wages to undercut global pricing EQUALS Trump pushing 1:1 billionth of his chips to the middle of table.

***

“THE MEDIA DIDN’T TELL ME THAT…”

In April 2024, Mexico imposed new tariffs of between 5%-50% on American products, including steel; aluminum; textiles; clothing; footwear; wood; plastic; furniture; chemicals; paper; ceramics; glass; and electric materials.

Is this one of those things like global warming, where we should ignore what the rest of the world is doing and “show leadership?” Counter with no tariffs? If so, will some Lib out there agree to “show leadership” and allow the family of newly laid-off American factory worker to live with them?

So, for Mexico, smuggling fentanyl by the ton PLUS tariffs on the America PLUS paying dirt wages to undercut American pricing PLUS allowing 2,000,000 illegal immigrants a year to walk through their country to the USA, entirely un-prosecuted for entering Mexico illegally EQUALS Trump pushing 1: 1 trillionth of his chips into the middle of the table.

***

SO, WHATS WITH CANADA?

Tariffs on Canada are a little harder to understand. Yes, Canada’s standard tariffs are 1% higher a year than ours, and some illegals and fentanyl cross their border, but they’re… Canada… the globe’s most insignificant first-world country.

I think there are two primary reasons for these tariffs: First, of course, President Trump is mean. Second, he hates the commie Justin Trudeau, wants to embarrass him, and wants Canada to know what will happen if they don’t change their ways after Trudeau’s humiliating exit from office.

***

WHAT WILL HAPPEN DOWN THE ROAD???

Well, Mexico has already caved and is sending 10,000 more troops to the border to help stop immigration and smuggling. Trudeau has caved, and promised Canada will appoint a Fentanyl Czar, list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the U.S.-Canadian border, and launch a joint strike force with the U.S. to take on crime, fentanyl flow and money laundering.

And tariffs on China? We’ll see…

If I had to guess I’d bet this is a pre-arranged ploy between Trump and Xi, and they’ve set it up so both can come out as strong, rough-and-tumble leaders.

In conclusion, let me reiterate that YES, I did if fact vote for this… and it’s even better than I expected.

***

Prioleau Alexander is a freelance writer, focusing mostly on politics and non-fiction humor. He is the author of four books: ‘You Want Fries With That?,’ ‘Dispatches Along the Way,’ ‘Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?‘ and ‘They Don’t Call It The Submission Process For Nothing.’

***

