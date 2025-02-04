Former Lieutenant Sues Embattled Sheriff, Scandal-Scarred Department

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A former deputy of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is suing the scandal-scarred agency and its embattled leader, sheriff Charles “Chuck” Wright Jr. — alleging political retaliation, wrongful termination and defamation.

The lawsuit – filed on Monday (February 3, 2025) by former SCSO first lieutenant Jeremy Byrd – traces his firing back to Wright’s controversial deputization of his own son, Jared “Andy” Wright, which has had a “snowball effect” that has since imploded the sheriff’s legacy.

Within days of appointing his lip-syncing dependent, FITSNews was the first to report on nepotism allegations against Wright – as well as an ethics investigation into his hiring practices by the S.C. State Ethics Commission (SCSEC).

“It’s not nepotism,” Wright insisted in a quickly deleted Facebook post that summer. “I already checked with ethics. I have hired several father-sons here at the office. It’s funny how no one cares until it’s my son (sic).”

Despite these claims, the commission told FITSNews the sheriff never requested an opinion prior to hiring his son.

Pressed by an echo chamber of media scrutiny, Wright eventually issued a statement claiming he had recused himself from his son’s chain of command.

Per Byrd’s lawsuit (.pdf), Wright placed his chief deputy in charge of “any disciplinary actions” against his son… a move which, according to the veteran law enforcement officer, did nothing.

“This did not cure any potential nepotism concerns,” the pleading noted. “The appeals process for any disciplinary actions requires the involvement of the sheriff. However, because (he) recused himself… any disciplinary appeals process… would instead remain with the chief deputy, who issues disciplinary actions in the first place.”

Byrd’s suit indicated he also raised concerns about “the appearance of impropriety, potential nepotism, and preferential treatment” and was approached by multiple lieutenants under his command with similar concerns.

Within two months of Wright hiring his son, Byrd claims to have found himself under investigation for allegedly saying, “the wrong man won the election, hence the reason we are in the situation we are in.”

Despite denying the comment, Byrd’s lawsuit detailed how he was issued a Garrity warning, forced to take a polygraph test, placed on paid suspension and ordered not to discuss the investigation with anyone else.

He did, however, reach out to three lieutenants whose names came up in his interview. According to his lawsuit, he “did not discuss the allegations against him,” but instead, “merely informed the lieutenants that their names had been brought up…”

According to Byrd’s lawsuit, these calls set off alarms within SCSO leadership. Despite having “served honorably” with an “exemplary service record,” he was terminated for “insubordination” on August 26, 2024.

After firing Byrd, the sheriff purportedly referred to him as a “mole” – telling others in the department that he had “found the mole.”

Ironically, within the same week, FITSNews published a bombshell exposé on 33 pornographic emails linked to the county’s IP address. These .eml files contained graphically sexual content — including bestiality and lesbian fisting — sent to county employees by now-retired SCSO Sergeant Robert Allen Wood between 2007 and 2008.

A longtime investigator with SCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Wood appears to have shared his hardcore pornography pics with coworkers — on company time — for at least a year.

A total of 57 photos, four videos, and two external links were obtained from those files.

Despite the dissemination of hardcore pornography, an ongoing SCSEC investigation, a deputy’s arrest for felonious misconduct and a former deputy’s request for a jury trial — Chuck has yet to respond to a single email from this reporter.

UPDATE | In a rare response from SCSO public information officer Kevin Bobo, the agency declined to issue a comment on Byrd’s lawsuit.

THE LAWSUIT…

(S.C. Seventh Judicial Circuit)

