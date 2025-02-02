Another Comeback Bid For Thomas Ravenel?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Former South Carolina state treasurer and reality television star Thomas Ravenel hinted at a third act for himself in Palmetto politics over the weekend – posting on social media that he was contemplating a return to public life.

“I’m thinking about getting back into politics,” Ravenel wrote on X on Saturday (February 1, 2025).

According to the former statewide official, South Carolina has had “terrible leadership” from its chief executive officer in recent years.

“We’ve had terrible leadership at the governor’s position,” Ravenel wrote. “We’re one of the least competitive states in the southeast based on our extremely high counterproductive income tax rates. Also, we tax cars and boats and boat motors and the costs to extract these taxes barely cover the revenue received. Poor leadership!!!”

According to Ravenel, South Carolina’s tax code is antiquated and anti-competitive – and desperately in need of reform. He also endorsed school choice as a means of improving the quality of the Palmetto State’s government-run school system.

“Making our state competitive tax-wise would bring enormous prosperity to all South Carolinians, drastically reduce our poverty rate, substantially increase our wealth rate, and increase revenue,” he wrote. “Also, we need to make our schools much better through (the) competition choice brings. Competition always drives quality up.”

Ravenel is correct on both counts. He is also correct in calling out the ongoing failure of Palmetto State “Republican” leaders to make meaningful progress on tax reform or school choice in the quarter century since they assumed control of state government.

Does this mean the 62-year-old businessman with the notoriously checkered past could provide a viable alternative?

Stranger things have happened in South Carolina…

Ravenel has a lengthy electoral history. He ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2004 – narrowly missing out on a GOP runoff that would have likely ended with him winning his party’s nomination for this seat. Two years later, he defeated nine-term incumbent Grady Patterson in the race for state treasurer – becoming one of the only Republicans in the entire country to knock off a Democrat in that election cycle.

Following his 2006 victory, Ravenel was viewed as one of the rising stars of the South Carolina Republican party – a telegenic, intelligent advocate for limited government and libertarian-leaning social policy. It wouldn’t last, though. Ravenel was forced to forfeit that office after less than seven months when he was indicted on federal drug charges. He eventually pleaded guilty and served ten months in a federal prison. The Ravenel investigation also ensnared Pierre Manigault, owner of The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier. However, Manigault was never charged.

Ravenel ran for the U.S. Senate as an independent candidate in 2014 and was briefly polling in double digits until his campaign foundered down the stretch. He finished with less than four percent of the vote in that election.

Ravenel is the son of former U.S. congressman and state senator Arthur Ravenel Jr., whose name is emblazoned on the Lowcountry’s iconic cable-stayed bridge.

In addition to his political career, Ravenel made a name for himself as the original male lead on the Charleston, S.C.-based Bravo TV reality show, Southern Charm. His combustible relationship with co-star Kathryn Dennis fueled the show’s initial notoriety – and made them both reality television celebrities.

Ravenel and Dennis have two children together. He has a third child with another ex-girlfriend, Heather Mascoe.

Trouble accompanied Ravenel’s reality fame, however. In September 2018, he was arrested and charged with second degree assault and battery in connection with an alleged sexual assault against the former nanny of two of his children. A year later he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge and was given a thirty-day suspended sentence (meaning he did not have to serve any jail time).

The 2026 election cycle marks the first time Ravenel is eligible to seek statewide office following his 2008 drug plea – which kept him sidelined from seeking a state office for fifteen years.

Ravenel is one of three former statewide officials contemplating a return to the arena in 2026. Former governor Mark Sanford is also eyeing a campaign for the office he held from 2003-2011, while former lieutenant governor André Bauer – one of Ravenel’s former political allies – is considering campaigning for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Lindsey Graham.

