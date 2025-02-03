Prioleau Alexander: Donald Trump Is Two Steps Ahead

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

I think my current favorite thing is watching people underestimate president Donald Trump… again.

Think about all he’s overcome since he rode down the escalator in Trump Tower — volumes of books have been written about what he’s faced from those who hate him: Treason, treachery, lawfare, spying, impeachment, assassination attempts, indictments, convictions, civil suits, and even the very worst the FBI could do.

And yet… he’s president, again.

That being the case, one of two things must be true:

Every single solitary person at every level of government and law who attempted to ruin him is utterly incompetent.

Trump is smarter than all of them.

Do you think the former is possible? That no one — not one person — in the FBI, DOJ, IRS was competent enough to destroy Trump, even when they had access to the coordinated resources of every Alphabet Agency in existence?

Could it be true that not one human being in Congress was crafty enough to topple him, even though every Democrat and one-quarter of Republicans despised him?

How is it possible they all failed in these never-ending attacks, despite the fact that all the government and lawfare efforts were supported and coordinated with the legacy media.

Trump had Fox, talk radio, and some social media outlets support him. Those peddling demonstrable falsehoods by those hellbent on crippling him included The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, LA Times, Chicago Tribune, Atlanta Journal-Constitution, ABC, NBC, CBS, Drudge Report, MSNBC and CNN.

Why couldn’t any of them knock him down, much less deliver a knockout punch? After all, they were attacking in unison… Mike Tyson could beat up four thugs coming at him, but not a hundred. Eventually, the combined weight of many hollow men simply overwhelms a warrior.

There is only one logical answer: The Orange Man is smarter than all of them. He is playing four-dimensional chess, while they’re playing Chutes and Ladders.

This reality horrifies small men with fragile egos. Their shouts and whimpers and crying don’t stop the Orange Man, though. Against him, their belief they are morally superior is useless. Their deadfall traps not only fail, but they end up the ones impaled on their own spikes.

Whenever I think I’m overestimating Trump, I watch the intellectual giants speak about him. Not popular radio and TV personalities, but men whose thoughts define our culture: Victor Davis Hanson, Thomas Sowell, Jordan Peterson, Dennis Prager, and Ben Shapiro come to mind.

Whenever or wherever they are, these men are always the smartest guy in the room, unless they’re all doing keg-stands at a Happy Hour together. Such is their intellectual and political insight that even their conservative colleagues — those competing with them — know better than to challenge them to a battle of the wits.

Every single one of these men refers to Trump as “brilliant.”

But it’s not the sort of brilliance Leftists admire: They fawn over degrees, colleges and celebrity. But Trump has something they do not appreciate, or even understand: Perspective.

Donald Trump has spent his entire life studying and learning about people. As young man, he worked on his father’s construction sites. He got to know those people. When he began his involvement in philanthropy, he was around all types of people — black, white, brown, yellow and red. He got to know those people, and learned the tells of a backstabber, a user and a genuine soul. He built huge buildings in numerous cities, often dealing with unions that hated him – but he learned how union men tick and worked with them successfully. He’s been a celebrity most of his life, but has learned from it, never falling prey to the shallowness of cocaine success – he’s always remained a businessman, engaged with real Americans.

He gave up a life of luxury and leisure to run for president – where for the first time he was a fish out of water. He did not yet understand the evilness of the political game, where everyone is a charlatan, jockeying for themselves alone, never giving a thought to another person. He was suddenly in a world where loyalty meant nothing. His world before had involved negotiations and straight-forward business dealings, where breaking a deal had overwhelming consequences. In politics, lying to someone’s face is celebrated artform.

Let there be no doubt, Trump was surely über hard-nosed in all his business dealings, but you’ll never hear him described as “heartless” by someone who knows him or has spent time around him… until he ran for president.

I can understand where even Trump supporters would, at this point, think I’m overstating his savvy and abilities. While that could certainly be the case, how then do you describe what we’ve seen with our own eyes? Eight straight years of unrelenting attacks, and he’s back in the Oval Office… was that luck? We know he doesn’t allow anyone to “lead him around” like Joe Biden or Kamala Harris, so it can’t be a team behind the throne.

What else can it be, other than his ability to think through potential problems, and craft a solution for every possible scenario? Think about how many times during his first term we conservatives thought, “He stepped in it now… there’s no surviving this.” Then, when the smoke cleared, he came out smelling like a rose.

When Trump came out with his cabinet nominations, do you think for a second he didn’t know which ones would pass, and which would be rejected?

He knew Bobby Kennedy was a long shot, but Kennedy supported him, so he promised to nominate him. Trump kept his word, and Kennedy is getting the opportunity to make the case for himself.

Tulsi Gabbard may prove equally difficult, but she supported him — and out of loyalty he nominated her.

Do you think Trump believed for a second Matt Gaetz would be confirmed? Of course not. Gaetz was simply a diversion, so whoever he picked next would be a shoo-in.

This real estate developer 101: Propose a 50-story building you know won’t be approved… argue passionately for it… then finally resort to the, “Aww, shucks… we’ll be good guys… can we have 15 stories?” Not only does it get approved, the community applauds you.

The thing that should scare Leftists the most is the perspective Trump now possesses, after four years inside the Swamp, followed by four years outside to study and plan his return.

For instance, do you know he personally funded his entire transition? He did so because it would mean no public money, and ergo no governmental interference or eavesdropping. Lefties screamed, “He’s doing it to hide all his illegal maneuvering!” No… no, dumbass. He did it because last time the FBI spied on him. Then got caught. And subsequently no one suffered any consequences.

That’s what smart people do. They learn their lesson from the first kick of the mule.

Today, Trump knows a lot of things he didn’t the first time around, and we’ll see him applying those lessons learned in the year to come. Will he tolerate a lawless FBI? Treason among military officers? Will his DOJ stand by and watch weaponized lawfare on the commander-in-chief? Will he allow Republican RINOs to derail his plans for the Wall?

I don’t think so.

I suppose I may be wrong about Trump’s intelligence. But if I am, it means every single liberal in government is an unmitigated idiot, unable to even shoot a bird perched on a wire.

