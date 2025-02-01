North Carolina Progressive Groups Seek Online ‘Safe Space’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A coalition of left-leaning progressive organizations in North Carolina has abandoned social media platform X over alleged “misinformation, hate speech and extremist content” and “controversial statements” made by founder Elon Musk, according to a joint news release.

Try harder? No, cry harder…

The groups – including Democracy North Carolina, North Carolina For the People, Emancipate NC, Southern Coalition for Social Justice, El Pueblo and Pro-Choice North Carolina – claimed their collective decision was motivated by “the platform’s increasing role in spreading harmful mis/disinformation, the proliferation of hate speech, and the growing presence of far-right extremists, exacerbated under the leadership of Elon Musk.”

What’s more likely the impetus for the move? Fear of the truth…

It would seem these woke groups are incapable of functioning in a free-flowing marketplace of ideas… preferring instead the rigged discourse which dominated the platform prior to Musk purchasing and reinventing it in 2022.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

“In recent years, X has become a space where disinformation and extremist content are allowed to flourish with minimal moderation,” the liberal collective wrote in its statement. “These actions have created an environment where dangerous ideologies can thrive without consequence. We cannot, in good conscience, remain on a platform where such harmful behavior is not only tolerated but, at times, amplified by the very leadership of the company. This decision to leave X is in alignment with our values, which prioritize safety, accountability, and the protection of democratic principles.”

While these left-of-center organizations clearly believe they are departing X for safer spaces, the tide of truth is turning everywhere you look. Last year, Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg belatedly came clean on his platform’s role in the anti-American censorship orchestrated by the administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

This year, Zuckerberg announced a roll-back of censorship policies across his company’s social media platforms.

“Now we have the opportunity to restore free expression, and I am excited to take it,” Zuckerberg said.

The North Carolina liberal groups blasted Meta for its decision.

***

RELATED | FACEBOOK COMES CLEAN

***

“Meta’s recent decision to remove independent fact-checkers from its platform marks a troubling step backward in the fight against misinformation and combating hate speech,” they wrote. “By eliminating these crucial safeguards, Meta has further abdicated its responsibility to prevent the spread of false narratives that can have serious real-world consequences.”

I’m sorry but… false narratives? Like the Donald Trump/Russia hoax? Or Hunter Biden‘s nonexistent laptop? Or the unnatural origins of Covid-19 (which we called out from the beginning)?

While the vast majority of U.S. media outlets spent the last five years parroting deep state narratives and censoring anyone who dared to challenge them – our news outlet was exposing the truth. We were also calling out the social media platforms that were complicit in suppressing it.

“The best test of truth is the power of the thought to get itself accepted in the marketplace,” supreme court justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. wrote in 1919.

Holmes was right then – and he’s right now. In an information era marked by censorship, suppression, bias and inconsistency, the need for “independent” and “unapologetic” thought within a free-flowing marketplace of ideas has never been more pressing. We commend X and Meta for the leaps they have taken to safeguard that marketplace in recent years, and look forward to continued engagement on those platforms.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

