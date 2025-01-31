‘Walterboro Crime Wave’

“We are being held hostage in our own homes…”

The ‘Front Porch of the Lowcountry’ has once again turned into a gangland gun range as rival criminal networks and warring families unleash terror on this erstwhile quaint South Carolina community.

Those who have followed our media outlet know the town of Walterboro, S.C. has a special place in my heart. FITSNews spent six weeks there covering the double homicide trial of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh, proceedings which – as it happened – tangentially involved a local gang known as the Cowboys.

In fact, that’s one of the loose ends to this ongoing crime and corruption saga…

Anyway, we’ve covered the deterioration of public safety in Walterboro extensively in recent years – most recently here and here. Spasms of gang violence have erupted across the region, resulting in numerous fatalities.

“We are being held hostage in our own homes while these gangs shoot up houses, cars, each other and innocent residents,” one citizen told us. “We try to stay in internal rooms or the back of our houses to avoid a stray bullet.”

“This is like the Wild West where from your chair you dive on the floor or crawl to an inner room,” the source said.

Another Walterboro resident was more blunt…

“It’s a fucking war zone in Walterboro,” she said.

Citizens have had enough…

Citing an “overworked, underpaid” and short-staffed local law enforcement contingent, these citizens have begun reaching out to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for assistance.

They’ve also started gathering at churches and libraries in the hopes of developing a community action plan. In fact, one such meeting has reportedly been scheduled for this coming Wednesday (February 5, 2025) at 6:00 p.m. EST at the Colleton County Memorial Library in downtown Walterboro.

Stay tuned for much more from this media outlet as we dig into the detail of this escalating lawlessness…

