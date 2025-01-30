Mica Miller Saga: TikTok Fraudster Arrested

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A confessed fraudster who admitted to stealing $15,000 intended for the family of Mica Francis Miller has been arrested in Bryan County, Georgia on seven felony charges and one misdemeanor.

Susan Lynn Nelson, 44, of Richmond Hill, Georgia, was incarcerated at the Bryan County detention center, with bond yet to be set. She faces eight charges related to defrauding individuals in this scheme and others, including a misdemeanor charge for issuing bad checks totaling less than $1,499 . The felony charges against her include:

Damaging, destroying, or secreting property to defraud another

Theft by deception

Two counts of theft by conversion

Third-degree forgery

Criminal receipt of goods or services fraudulently obtained

Violations related to records and reports of certain currency transactions

***

***

Nelson allegedly exploited contributors participating in a TikTok fundraiser organized by the group “So Called Mess” in support of the grieving family. As with so many inspired to take action in the aftermath of Mica’s tragic death, these contributors were moved to support her family.

To recap: Miller – an aspiring missionary and worship leader – was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head at 4:23 p.m. EST on April 27, 2024 at North Carolina’s Lumber River State Park, a sprawling 14,000-acre wilderness located roughly an hour’s drive northwest of Myrtle Beach. Her body was found at this secluded location a short time after she called 911 asking the operator to pinpoint her phone – stating she was “going to kill herself” and wanted her family to be able to find her body.

Mica’s body was ultimately found in a swampy area approximately 40 meters from where police recovered spent shell casings and her belongings. Her death occurred less than 48 hours after she served divorce papers to John-Paul Miller.

On April 28, 2024 – less than twelve hours after being notified of Mica’s death – John-Paul Miller delivered a sermon at Solid Rock which closed with a bizarre announcement of her passing. Miller told congregants not to discuss Mica’s death as they departed the church.

Officially ruled a suicide by North Carolina investigators and medical examiners, Mica’s death – and the bizarre manner in which her husband revealed it – continues to confound those who seek the truth. Subsequent allegations of harassment and abuse on the part of John-Paul Miller – in multiple court filings and previous 911 calls – have only stoked skepticism surrounding the official narrative.

Nelson’s fraudulent scheme reportedly began when the TikTok group proposed an auction and Etsy store to sell donated items to raise money for the Francis family—without the family’s knowledge or approval. Nelson, an experienced fundraiser, offered to manage the auctions and Etsy store, overseeing an effort that successfully raised $15,000 for the family of Mica Francis Miller. However, many contributors never received the items they paid for, and the Francis family received only $180 of the thousands collected.

***

***

“I had used the money (for) my own personal situation,” Nelson said during a live confession last October. “I’m here to own up to my mistakes.”

Nelson further confessed to taking the funds and admitted to spending the money on alcohol and sex workers.

“I have an issue and I am seeking treatment,” Nelson said.

The Francis family issued a statement in response to the scam urging those who were fleeced to report the fraud to the authorities.

“We are not making a post to shame anyone,” the family said. “We just want to clear up all of the rumors and hope that everyone who was taken advantage of will make a report so that it can be handled properly.”

FITSNews will continue to monitor this situation – and the many other threads tied to this story – in the event of additional pertinent developments.

***

***

