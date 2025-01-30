2026 Governor’s Race: Nancy Mace Locks Onto A New Target

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As South Carolina first district congresswoman Nancy Mace continues her shock and awe entry into the 2026 Palmetto State governor’s race, she’s begun training some of her blistering fire on a secondary rival.

Having already unleashed a withering barrage against four-term S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson – the other frontrunner in this contest – Mace on Wednesday (January 29, 2025) shared her take on the Palmetto State’s second-term lieutenant governor, Pamela Evette.

“I was asked about the lieutenant governor,” Mace said upon exiting an event in Charleston, S.C.

And?

“She’s a really nice lady,” Mace said of Evette. “But unfortunately, in six years now going on eight as lieutenant governor, (she) really has no accomplishments. Nothing to show for it. Doesn’t have an original idea.”

“She’s super nice, I love her, I think she’s a great person,” Mace said, but quickly added Evette had “no ideas, no vigor, no fight.”

Take a look…

***

Quick update on a potential statewide run. pic.twitter.com/z7N5cfbMVC — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) January 29, 2025

***

Evette was not immediately available to respond to Mace’s comments. In the event we hear back from her – or a representative of her office or political organization – we will be sure to share that information with our audience.

Evette, a 57-year-old Ohio native (and granddaughter of Polish immigrants), was elected on a ticket with status quo governor Henry McMaster in November 2018. She became the Palmetto State’s 93rd lieutenant governor the following January.

Prior to her entry into politics, she was chief executive officer of Quality Business Solutions – a payroll, human resources and benefits firm headquartered in her adopted home of Travelers Rest, S.C. Her official bio touts her as having “demonstrated a deep understanding of the regulatory issues and challenges facing small and medium sized businesses” in the Palmetto State, and of being a “staunch promoter of innovative public-private partnerships.”

Other than beating a path down the Palmetto State’s “rubber chicken circuit,” Evette has done little to distinguish herself as McMaster’s No. 2 on any signature issue – lending some credence to Mace’s criticism.

***

As for Wilson, Mace referred to him as “that guy” – and said “in the coming days and weeks” she would have “a lot to say about his record.”

“I hope he has his No. 2 pencil out, I hope it’s sharpened and I hope he’s ready to take notes,” Mace said. “He should be nowhere near running for governor in South Carolina – not when I get done with him.”

As of this publication, there are no announced candidates for the GOP gubernatorial primary – which will be held in June of 2026. The field is expected to be full, however. In addition to Mace, Wilson and Evette, former S.C. governor Mark Sanford is considering seeking the office he previously held from 2003-2011, while state senators Josh Kimbrell and Sean Bennett are also mulling bids.

Upstate businessman John Warren – who nearly defeated McMaster as an incumbent in 2018 – is also mentioned often as a possible contender.

***

