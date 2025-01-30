FBI, SLED Launch Coastal Raid

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready… Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed the initiation of a joint search on Thursday morning (January 30, 2025) at a Conway, S.C. address belonging to former Horry County council member Orton Bellamy. “SLED…

Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed the initiation of a joint search on Thursday morning (January 30, 2025) at a Conway, S.C. address belonging to former Horry County council member Orton Bellamy.

“SLED is assisting with an FBI investigation,” agency public information director Renée Wunderlich confirmed to FITSNews. “Any questions on that matter at this time should be directed to the FBI.”

FBI spokesman Kevin Wheeler confirmed agents were conducting “court-authorized activity” at the Conway address, but did not indicate what they were looking for. As of midday Thursday, no arrests had been made in connection with the court-authorized search, Wheeler said.

Bellamy is a former Horry County council member and the town manager of Atlantic Beach, S.C. Bellamy is the owner of a company entitled Parole and Pardon Consultant Services, according to the S.C. Secretary of State (SCSOS).

Curiously, Bellamy requested SLED investigate allegations of voter fraud in connection with Atlantic Beach’s 2023 municipal race – the results of which the town declined to certify. Bellamy requested that investigation last August.

In addition to his county and municipal posts, Bellamy has held state office in the past – serving as a member of the S.C. Parole Board.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

