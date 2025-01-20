Lowcountry Police Investigating Triple Homicide In Berkeley County

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Police in the South Carolina Lowcountry are investigating a triple homicide that occurred in an unincorporated area of Berkeley County just west of Lake Moultrie on Monday afternoon (January 20, 2025).

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) announced it was leading the investigation into a shooting that left three dead. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the shooting occurred on Poplar Hill Drive in the Cross, S.C.

Cross is an unincorporated area near the intersection of S.C. Highway 6 and S.C. Highway 45 – approximately forty miles north-northwest of Charleston, S.C.

Deputies responded to a 911 call that came in shortly after 2:30 p.m. EDT. Upon arriving at the address, they found three victims deceased.

A video posted to a local Facebook group showed a very active crime scene…

Identification of the victims will be made by the Berkeley County coroner’s office.

“This is a fluid investigation,” the sheriff’s statement noted.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FITSNews for the latest updates.

